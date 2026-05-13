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Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited Partners With Webengage To Strengthen Data Led Customer Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 13, 2026: Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited (MIBL), one of India's leading insurance broking companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with WebEngage, a leading SaaS provider of Customer Data Platform and engagement solutions, to strengthen customer experience through a unified, data-led approach. This initiative is expected to improve engagement outcomes and campaign effectiveness by enabling data-led orchestration across customer touch points.
The partnership is aimed at helping MIBL build a 360-degree customer view by consolidating interactions across D2C platforms, assisted sales journeys, and offline dealer-led touchpoints. This will enable the company to map complete customer journeys from offline renewals to digital self-serve purchases within a single system, supporting more consistent and relevant communication across the insurance lifecycle, including policy purchase, renewals and servicing.
As part of the collaboration, MIBL will use WebEngage's platform to enable automated, policy-level communication, allowing timely and contextual updates and reminder journeys for every policy a customer holds. The unified view is also expected to support cross-sell and upsell opportunities across product categories, including extending motor insurance customers into health policies, while encouraging greater adoption of digital-first journeys.
Commenting on the partnership, Avlesh Singh - Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, "Insurance engagement today must move beyond transactional reminders to intelligent, lifecycle-driven conversations. Our partnership with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited brings together unified data, automation, and policy-level intelligence to create highly contextual customer journeys. By connecting assisted, offline, and digital touchpoints, we are enabling the organization to drive stronger engagement, provide cross-sell opportunities, and deliver meaningful value across the policyholder lifecycle. Having successfully driven impactful engagement transformations with brands such as Groww, Acko, Tata Motors, Eureka Forbes, CIPLA, Metro Brands, we are excited to collaborate with MIBL to build innovative, customer-centric insurance experiences at scale."
Through this collaboration, MIBL is moving towards a single-view, omnichannel customer strategy. By combining unified data, automated orchestration, and policy-level intelligence, the organization is building a scalable foundation for lifecycle engagement, enabling stronger relationships, improved campaign effectiveness, and sustained growth in an increasingly digital-first insurance landscape.
About WebEngage:
WebEngage is an advanced Customer Data and Engagement Platform that helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers to achieve higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. The product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder, and a personalization engine that helps boost conversion for all channels, including the web and mobile apps.
Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 850+ consumer brands across India, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asian markets. The roster across E-Commerce, Online Travel, Financial Services, Automobile, CPG and CPD verticals includes customers like Unilever, Airtel, Myntra, Sony, Groww, Acko, Spinny, Arabian Oud, Shoppers Stop, The Sultan Center, Reliance General Insurance, FlyNAS, Tata Motors, Eureka Forbes, CIPLA, Metro Brands, Yatra, PFI Mega Life etc.
The partnership is aimed at helping MIBL build a 360-degree customer view by consolidating interactions across D2C platforms, assisted sales journeys, and offline dealer-led touchpoints. This will enable the company to map complete customer journeys from offline renewals to digital self-serve purchases within a single system, supporting more consistent and relevant communication across the insurance lifecycle, including policy purchase, renewals and servicing.
As part of the collaboration, MIBL will use WebEngage's platform to enable automated, policy-level communication, allowing timely and contextual updates and reminder journeys for every policy a customer holds. The unified view is also expected to support cross-sell and upsell opportunities across product categories, including extending motor insurance customers into health policies, while encouraging greater adoption of digital-first journeys.
Commenting on the partnership, Avlesh Singh - Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, "Insurance engagement today must move beyond transactional reminders to intelligent, lifecycle-driven conversations. Our partnership with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited brings together unified data, automation, and policy-level intelligence to create highly contextual customer journeys. By connecting assisted, offline, and digital touchpoints, we are enabling the organization to drive stronger engagement, provide cross-sell opportunities, and deliver meaningful value across the policyholder lifecycle. Having successfully driven impactful engagement transformations with brands such as Groww, Acko, Tata Motors, Eureka Forbes, CIPLA, Metro Brands, we are excited to collaborate with MIBL to build innovative, customer-centric insurance experiences at scale."
Through this collaboration, MIBL is moving towards a single-view, omnichannel customer strategy. By combining unified data, automated orchestration, and policy-level intelligence, the organization is building a scalable foundation for lifecycle engagement, enabling stronger relationships, improved campaign effectiveness, and sustained growth in an increasingly digital-first insurance landscape.
About WebEngage:
WebEngage is an advanced Customer Data and Engagement Platform that helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers to achieve higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. The product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder, and a personalization engine that helps boost conversion for all channels, including the web and mobile apps.
Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 850+ consumer brands across India, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asian markets. The roster across E-Commerce, Online Travel, Financial Services, Automobile, CPG and CPD verticals includes customers like Unilever, Airtel, Myntra, Sony, Groww, Acko, Spinny, Arabian Oud, Shoppers Stop, The Sultan Center, Reliance General Insurance, FlyNAS, Tata Motors, Eureka Forbes, CIPLA, Metro Brands, Yatra, PFI Mega Life etc.
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