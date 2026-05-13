Indian Film Star Sworn In As Chief Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Indian film star C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu state yesterday after his new party brokered a coalition in the southern industrial hub.

The swearing-in ceremony followed days of high drama in the state capital Chennai, where Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party initially struggled to secure support from smaller parties after state elections.

Vijay's TVK, founded only two years ago, emerged as the single largest party after the vote with 108 seats in Tamil Nadu's 234-member legislative assembly, short of a simple majority.

However, it won support from other parties, including the opposition Congress, to take its number of seats to 120, making it possible for Vijay to claim the top job.

Thousands of supporters gathered in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium yesterday, chanting“Mudhalvar”, or“chief minister” in Tamil, to watch Vijay take his oath of office.

“I am not from a royal political background, just a common man,” the 51-year-old told the crowd.

“My primary focus will be on basic issues such as education, ration supplies, healthcare, drinking water, roads and bus facilities,” he said.

Vijay's first set of policies included measures to ease electricity prices and improve women's safety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay, saying the central government would work with his administration to“improve the lives of people”.

Vijay, born to a Christian father and a Hindu mother, began his career as a child actor in 1984 in a movie directed by his filmmaker father.

Known for his charismatic screen presence and mass appeal, his fans dubbed him“Thalapathy”, or“leader” in Tamil.

His blockbuster hits blended action, social messaging and populist themes, burnishing his reputation as a voice for the common man. He cultivated his public image over the years by taking on roles that touched on subjects ranging from farmers' issues to electoral manipulation.

He launched the TVK in 2024 with a promise to end corruption and strengthen social justice. Tamil Nadu is one of India's most significant economic engines, with its industrial sector producing everything from automobiles to electronics. The state is also India's smartphone manufacturing hub, including for Apple iPhones.

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