Youth Ministry Wraps Up Second Phase Of Green Volunteering Program In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 13 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Youth has completed the second phase of its Green Volunteering Program in Aqaba as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental awareness and climate engagement among young people across the kingdom.

The initiative, implemented in cooperation with UNICEF at youth centers affiliated with the Aqaba Directorate of Youth, drew broad participation from members of local youth centers.

According to the ministry, the program aims to promote environmental awareness among youth while highlighting the role of volunteer work in protecting natural resources and addressing environmental and climate-related challenges.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen community responsibility and introduce participants to practical methods for climate adaptation and environmental sustainability.

Activities included interactive workshops and training sessions focused on carbon footprint concepts, waste management and sustainable use of environmental resources, particularly in desert and tourism-oriented areas.

The program also featured field activities and volunteer campaigns during which participants carried out cleaning and tree-planting initiatives around youth centers and public spaces as part of efforts to translate environmental awareness into practical community action.

The Ministry of Youth said the initiative forms part of a broader series of national training programs aimed at empowering young people and enhancing their role as drivers of positive change in environmental and climate issues.

The ministry added that opportunities for volunteering and participation remain open through youth centers across Jordan, encouraging young people to engage in tree-planting campaigns, recycling projects and awareness initiatives focused on preserving tourist and archaeological sites.

//Petra// RZ