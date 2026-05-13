Iran Set To Speed Up Establishment Of Bushehr Free Trade And Industrial Zone
According to him, studies have been conducted on the allocation of suitable land for the establishment of a free trade and industrial zone in Bushehr Province, which has great potential with its sea trade, export, and import ports. The studies discovered the province's high potential for attracting investment and developing production and trade activities.
Zareh said that, considering its potential and the active participation of the private sector, Bushehr Province can become one of the main centers for investment, production, and trade in the country.--
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