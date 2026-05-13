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Iran Set To Speed Up Establishment Of Bushehr Free Trade And Industrial Zone


2026-05-13 04:35:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The process of establishing the Bushehr Free Trade and Industrial Zone will be accelerated in the southern Iranian Bushehr Province, as one of the main plans for the province's economic development, the governor general of the province, Arsalan Zare, said during a meeting with the deputy minister of economic affairs and finance of Iran and head of the Supreme Council for Free Trade and Industrial Zones and Special Economic Zones, Hossein Firdovsi, Trend reports.

According to him, studies have been conducted on the allocation of suitable land for the establishment of a free trade and industrial zone in Bushehr Province, which has great potential with its sea trade, export, and import ports. The studies discovered the province's high potential for attracting investment and developing production and trade activities.

Zareh said that, considering its potential and the active participation of the private sector, Bushehr Province can become one of the main centers for investment, production, and trade in the country.

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Trend News Agency

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