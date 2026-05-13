Associate Professor in Professional Practice, Melbourne Dental School, The University of Melbourne

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Associate Professor Matt Hopcraft's academic career began in 2002 when he became lecturer in Community and Preventive Dentistry at The University of Melbourne. He completed his PhD investigating the oral health of people living in nursing homes and innovative models of care, and has published widely on various areas of dental public health.

He has held significant leadership roles with the Australian Dental Association (Victorian Branch) including a term as President in 2010/11 and Chief Executive Officer from 2017 to 2023. He has also served on the Australian Dental Association Federal Council in 2012-14, and has held positions as the Director of Assessments and Examinations at the Australian Dental Council, Oral Health Advisor at Dental Health Services Victoria and Professional & Scientific Relations Consultant for Oral-B. He co-founded SugarFree Smiles in 2015 to advocate for policies to improve oral health in Australia and the Mindful Smiles Hub in 2023 to advocate for measures to improve mental health for dental practitioners.



–present Clinical Associate Professor, Melbourne Dental School, University of Melbourne 2017–present Chief executive officer, Australian Dental Association (Victorian Branch)



2010 University of Melbourne, PhD

2005 Deakin University, BA

2000 University of Melbourne, MDSc 1994 University of Melbourne, BDSc

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