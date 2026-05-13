Trugrid Securerdp Now Available In The U.S. Through Ingram Micro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGrid today announced a new go‐to‐market relationship with Ingram Micro, a leading business‐to‐business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem. As part of the new alliance, TruGrid's SecureRDP - a Zero Trust remote desktop platform that provides secure access to Windows desktops and applications without exposing firewall ports - is now available to Ingram Micro's expansive network of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT resellers across the U.S.

As cyberthreats targeting remote access infrastructure continue to evolve, TruGrid's collaboration with Ingram Micro enables MSPs and IT resellers to deliver secure remote desktop and cloud workspace experiences with greater speed and simplicity.

“Our alliance with Ingram Micro brings TruGrid SecureRDP to even more MSPs and organizations worldwide,” said Peter Ayedun, CEO of TruGrid.“This new agreement aligns perfectly with TruGrid's mission: rapid, secure, and compliant remote access solutions that are easy to deploy and manage at scale.”

“We're excited to welcome TruGrid SecureRDP to our Modern Infrastructure portfolio, and to better enable MSPs and IT service providers to accelerate secure digital transformation and operational resilience,” said Donald Scott, who leads Ingram Micro's new vendor engagement and support team.“TruGrid's commitment to Zero Trust security and effortless deployment aligns with what channel partners want - intelligent, cloud-first solutions they can trust for their customers' most critical workloads.”







Zero Trust Security, Delivered Effortlessly

TruGrid SecureRDP eliminates the need for VPNs, RDS gateways, or exposed firewall ports. The platform enables secure access to Windows desktops and applications from anywhere with built-in multi-factor authentication (MFA), rapid deployment, and strong compliance support for verticals including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

Key Benefits for Partners:



Fast Deployment: Go live in under one day with no firewall or RDS changes; automate recurring revenue.

Zero Trust Architecture: No inbound firewall ports; cloud-based identity verification before workspace access.

Integrated MFA: Cloud-based authentication with native push notifications and Azure AD support. Multi-Tenant Management: Control client environments securely through the Xvantage platform.



Securing Hybrid Work for Service Providers

Available now via Ingram Micro, TruGrid SecureRDP enables partners to modernize and secure hybrid work environments, address regulatory and cyber insurance mandates, and deliver frictionless experiences for their customers. MSPs and resellers in regulated industries can easily support secure cloud migration, compliant remote access, and the replacement of legacy RDP tooling.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jennifer McGregor

VP of Sales

TruGrid

847-231-3139

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at