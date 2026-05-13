Crimea Attacked By Drones Overnight Occupiers Close Kerch Bridge
“A powerful explosion rang out at 2:55 a.m. at the Kacha Airfield; a flash was visible,” the report states.
Earlier, loud explosions were heard in Hvardiiske and Simferopol.
Drones were also spotted flying toward the Tavriya Thermal Power Plant in the Simferopol district.
According to the Telegram channel, the occupiers blocked the Kerch Bridge to stop traffic. The bridge's lighting was turned off, and gunfire and explosions were heard over the strait.Read also: Defense Intelligence publishes data on companies involved in production of Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system
As reported by Ukrinform, as part of an operation conducted in April 2026, DIU special forces carried out five strikes directly targeting enemy freight trains in motion, destroying enemy locomotives used to transport military equipment and fuel, and a tanker.
Photo: DIU
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