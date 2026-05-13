Who Is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik Man Held In NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case - 'Sold Guess Paper For ₹15 Lakh'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET 2026 after its paper leaked, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a man in connection with NEET 2026 paper leak case. The man has been identified as Shubham Khairnar.

The crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained 30-year-old Shubham Khairnar from Nashik district in Maharashtra. As per the reports, Shubham Khairnar is a resident of Nandgaon in the district.

He was picked up from Indiranagar area of the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan, following a request from the Rajasthan Police.

Who is Shubham Khairnar?

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.5 QUESTIONS1Who is Shubham Khairnar and what is his role in the NEET 2026 paper leak?⌵

Shubham Khairnar is a 30-year-old BAMS student from Nashik, Maharashtra. He was detained in connection with the NEET 2026 paper leak case for allegedly buying a 'guess paper' for ₹10 lakh and selling it to aspirants for ₹15 lakh.

2What was the nature of the NEET 2026 paper leak, according to the NTA?⌵

The NTA clarified that the entire question paper was not circulated on Telegram or other platforms. The issue involved a limited set of questions from a 'guess paper' that matched portions of the actual examination.

3Will students need to re-register for the rescheduled NEET 2026 exam?⌵

No, students will not need to register again for the re-examination. Their previous registration details, candidature information, and centre preferences will remain valid, and no extra fee will be charged.

4When will the re-examination for NEET 2026 be held?⌵

The NTA has not yet announced the specific dates for the re-examination. However, they aim to conduct the exam at the earliest, with the schedule expected to be announced within the next seven to ten days.

5How did the NEET 2026 paper leak investigation begin?⌵

The investigation began after allegations of a paper leak surfaced. The Rajasthan Police requested assistance from Nashik Police, leading to the detention of Shubham Khairnar. The CBI has since taken over the comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.

Shubham Khairnar, according to a report, is a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student. He's a resident of Nandgaon in Nashik. To avoid arrest, Shubham had cropped his hair short in an attempt to change his appearance, but the police identified and apprehended him by matching his look with older photographs.

He was reportedly going to a temple when he was arrested.

The leaked NEET 2026 question paper was circulated as 'guess paper' and had extraordinary similarities to the actual exam question paper. Reports suggested that Shubham Khairnar bought the 'guess paper' for ₹10 lakh and sold it to aspirants for ₹15 lakh, earning ₹5 lakh from each dealing.