Speculation Rife Over Sunil Tatkare's Meeting With Sharad Pawar Rohit Claims 22 NCP Mlas May Jump To BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) The Maharashtra political landscape is abuzz following a late-night meeting between NCP State President, Sunil Tatkare, and NCP (SP) President, Sharad Pawar, at the latter's 'Silver Oak' residence on Tuesday.

While Tatkare has officially called the meeting a courtesy call over Sharad Pawar's health concerns, rival factions and political observers are reading between the lines.

Amid speculation over the meeting, NCP (SP) legislator, Rohit Pawar, held a press conference on Wednesday, making explosive allegations. He claimed that a major political realignment is underway.

"Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel are set to contest through the BJP, taking 22 NCP MLAs with them. Even some NCP MLAs from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are in contact with the BJP," alleged Rohit Pawar. He further claimed that Maval MLA Sunil Shelke is also prepared to contest on a BJP ticket.

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the Silver Oak visit, Rohit Pawar added, "Perhaps Sunil Tatkare simply missed the tea at Silver Oak."

Following the meeting, Sunil Tatkare took to X to clarify his stance and quell rumours of political defection. He emphasised that the visit was purely personal.

“The primary reason for the visit was to check on Sharad Pawar's health following his recent treatment at Breach Candy Hospital,” he said, adding that no political discussions took place during the meeting.

Tatkare noted that the senior Pawar had mentored him for decades and played a vital role in his political career. He described the visit as part of Maharashtra's "rich political tradition," which transcends party lines.

The timing of this meeting is particularly significant as it took place after NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar, reconstituted the party's National Executive and removed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from their posts as National Working President and General Secretary respectively.

While Sunetra Pawar claimed that the omission of their designations in recent documents was a "typo," skepticism remains. Similar "clerical errors" were noted in minutes of the party executive sent to the Election Commission in March.

When asked by reporters whether he still holds the post of General Secretary, Tatkare notably remained silent, further fuelling rumours of a rift or a potential jump back to the senior Pawar's side.

While the Ajit Pawar faction labels these incidents as administrative errors, the Sharad Pawar camp views them as signs of an impending exodus toward the BJP or a potential realignment within the NCP.

Earlier, significant political confusion gripped the NCP (Ajit Pawar Group) following the release of a list detailing its new National Executive. The document, submitted to the Election Commission of India intensified discussions across Maharashtra as it appeared to sideline veteran heavyweights in favour of the next generation of the Pawar family.

Eyebrows were raised when the names of senior stalwarts-including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, and Dilip Walse Patil-were reportedly missing from the executive list dated April 29. However, of the three page document submitted to the ECI, one page gave details about the establishment of National working Committee headed by National President Sunetra Pawar.

However, in the three page document submitted to the ECI, one page gave details about the establishment of the National Working Committee headed by Sunetra Pawar. This is in addition to the list of the National Executive Committee.

Praful Patel has been inducted in the National Working Committee with a designation of NCP leader in Rajya Sabha but there is no mention of him as National Working President. Sunil Tatkare has been designated as NCP leader in Lok Sabha without mention as the Maharashtra unit President. He is no more a National General Secretary.

The list also includes veteran minister Chhagan Bhujbal and senior legislator Dilip Walse Patil but without any official designation.

State council member Shivajirao Garje has been appointed as the national treasurer. Parth Pawar and former union minister Subodh Mohite have been assigned the role of general secretary and Jay Pawar as national secretary, disciplinary committee president and treasurer.

Further, former agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, who had to resign amid controversy over playing cards in the Upper House, has found place in the National Working Committee as a member.

In addition, party legislators Chetan Tupe, Shekhar Nikam, Sana Malik and Saroj Ahire are members. The other members include former general secretary Avinash Adik, who has been demoted as national secretary, Dhiraj Sharma, national president (youth) and Toko Tatung, legislator and Arunachal state unit president.

National secretaries Sanjay Prajapathi, Rana Ranvir Singh, Raman Preet Singh, Dhananjay Sharma and Abhishek Bokey have also been inducted in the National Working Committee as members.

Incidentally, the former general secretary and national chief spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav has not been included either in the National Executive or in the National Working Committee.