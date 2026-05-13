'Why Were Former Boxers Not Included?': Manoj Kumar Questions Transparency Of BFI's New Assessment System

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer Manoj Kumar has questioned the transparency of the new athlete assessment system introduced by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the selection of boxers for upcoming international competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2026.

Reacting to the federation's latest notification regarding boxer assessments, Manoj raised questions over the absence of former players, Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, and Olympians from the monitoring process.

“The entire selection process has been kept strictly limited to the head coach, judges, and the federation. Why were former Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya awardees, Olympians, and senior players not included as observers or selection monitors?” Manoj Kumar wrote on X.

The former boxer further said that the presence of experienced names such as Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Akhil Kumar could have helped improve players' trust in the process.

“When it comes to the fairness, transparency, and trust of players in the selection process, the presence of experienced players like Vijender Singh and Akhil Kumar should certainly have been ensured,” he added.

BFI earlier announced a revised assessment methodology for elite national campers at NS NIS Patiala from May 13 to 15.

Under the new system, assessment will be done on "a 5-judge scoring system (1 head coach and 4 judges will be used for all sparring bouts to ensure greater transparency and fairness.

"Scores shall be announced immediately after the completion of each sparring bout, in line with the procedure followed during boxing competitions."

BFI also said that marking system followed previously shall not be applicable for the present assessment.

BFI had done strength and conditioning tests on the boxers on Sunday, which will now be declared null and void.“The scores obtained earlier in the sports science tests, weight management, health management, and attendance shall stand withdrawn and shall be treated as null and void," it

“The selection of boxers for the CWG, Asian Games, and other international competitions shall be conducted from 13th May to 15th May of the ongoing elite national campers at NS NIS Patiala. A revised evaluation system based on sparring performance shall be adopted in place of the existing assessment methodology,” Secretary Pramod Kumar said in the BFI notification.