Qatar Airways To Reopen Helsinki, Haneda Routes
The carrier will operate four weekly flights to Helsinki from July 15, scaling up to a daily service from August 1. Travellers from Australia, Kenya, and Southeast Asia will benefit from the airline's extensive global network, it said.
Complementing its existing service to Tokyo Narita (NRT), Qatar Airways will return to Tokyo Haneda (HND) with four weekly flights from July 15, rising to seven weekly flights from August 1. The Haneda route will facilitate onward transfers in Japan for travellers from Europe and the Middle East.
Qatar Airways said it is furthering global connectivity by rebuilding its network to cover more than 160 destinations across six continents this summer.qatar airways Japan Aviation routes
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