Sonia Gandhi Briefly Admitted To Gurugram Hospital, Returns Home After Routine Check-Up

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital on Tuesday night, where she underwent some medical procedures and was subsequently discharged Wednesday morning.

Sharing an update on her hospital admission, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that she was stable and now back home after a routine medical check-up.

Lately, Sonia Gandhi's health has been of considerable concern for the party as well as her well-wishers due to her repeated hospital visits.

Two months ago, the 79-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on March 24, following complaints of nausea and vomiting.

At the time, the hospital, in its health update, had said that she was being treated for 'systemic infection' and responding well to antibiotics.

She was discharged from the hospital after being treated for fever and systemic infection and spent almost a week in the hospital.

A systemic infection means pathogens like bacteria entering the bloodstream and spreading in the body rather than staying localised.

The Rajya Sabha member has faced health issues in recent times and has been hospitalised a couple of times.

In June last year, she was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after complaints of high blood pressure. The medical exigency came while she was on a personal visit to Himachal Pradesh with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

She was also hospitalised in the past for a fungal infection in her respiratory tract, apparently triggered by Delhi's high pollution levels and underwent a medical procedure for the same.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi turned 79 in December last year and is currently serving as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan.

She has served five terms as Parliamentarian, having been elected from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, before getting elected to the Rajya Sabha. She has also served two terms as the party president.