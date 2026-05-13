Former Jharkhand Minister Madhav Lal Singh Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 14 (IANS) Former Jharkhand minister and veteran leader Madhav Lal Singh passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at Pulse Hospital in Bariatu, Ranchi, where he breathed his last at 9:05 a.m., triggering a wave of grief across the state's political and social circles.

According to reports, Singh's health had deteriorated in recent days, following which he was shifted from Bokaro to Ranchi for advanced medical care. Despite continuous treatment and monitoring by a team of doctors, he could not survive.

A prominent political figure from the Bokaro district, Madhav Lal Singh represented the Gomia Assembly constituency four times, winning elections in 1985, 1990, 2000 and 2009. From the era of undivided Bihar to the formation of Jharkhand, he remained vocal on regional concerns and public-interest issues.

During his long political career, he served as a minister in both the Bihar and Jharkhand governments. He had also held the post of Chairman of the Jharkhand State Religious Trust Board. He was around 75 years old.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled his demise and said in a social media post, "The news of the demise of respected Shri Madhav Lal Singh, former MLA from Gomia and minister in the undivided Bihar government as well as the Jharkhand government after state formation, is extremely saddening. He made significant contributions to public service and social life for a long time. The demise of Madhav Babu is an irreparable loss to public life."

The Chief Minister further prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family members and supporters to bear the loss.

Known as a grassroots leader in Jharkhand politics, Singh was closely associated with several public movements, particularly in the Gomia region. He enjoyed strong support in rural areas and was widely regarded as a simple, accessible, and honest leader.

Despite holding ministerial positions, he maintained the image of a humble public representative. Many local residents viewed him more as a guardian figure than a politician.

Following the news of his demise, supporters and well-wishers gathered at the hospital and his residence to pay their respects. Leaders from various political and social organisations also expressed condolences, describing his death as a major loss to Jharkhand's political landscape.