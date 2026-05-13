Cannes 2026: L'oréal Finally Speaks On Aishwarya Rai Absence, Debate Intensifies!

Speculation around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan missing from the Cannes Film Festival 2026 promotions has triggered a wave of reactions online, with fans questioning her absence from L'Oréal Paris' latest campaign visuals.

Cannes 2026 promotions miss familiar face

For decades, L'Oréal Paris has been closely associated with Cannes, bringing global ambassadors to the red carpet each year. Among them, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has remained one of the most recognisable and enduring faces, representing the brand for over two decades.

This year, however, promotional banners displayed outside Hotel Martinez - a key hub for L'Oréal during the festival - featured several ambassadors but did not include Aishwarya. The omission quickly caught the attention of fans, especially as the brand shared glimpses of the campaign on social media.

Fans question absence on social media

Soon after the promotional content went live, fans flooded the comments section, expressing concern and disappointment. Many referred to Aishwarya as a defining presence at Cannes, with some calling her the“face of the festival” for Indian audiences.

Comparisons with other ambassadors also surfaced online, as users debated her continued visibility in the brand's global campaigns. The conversation rapidly gained traction, turning her absence into a trending topic among Cannes followers.

L'Oréal responds to growing speculation

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Amid the online chatter, L'Oréal Paris addressed the situation through its official social media account. Responding to fan queries, the brand stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has consistently been a part of Cannes over the years and continues to maintain her presence.

The response, though brief, reassured many fans that her association with the festival and the brand remains intact, even if she was not featured in the initial round of promotions.

Legacy at Cannes continues to stand strong

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship with Cannes dates back to 2002, when she made her debut at the premiere of Devdas. Dressed in a vibrant yellow saree by designer Neeta Lulla, paired with traditional gold jewellery, the look became an iconic moment in red carpet history.

Over the years, she has played a significant role in bringing Indian fashion to the global spotlight - from sarees and lehengas to experimental couture - making her one of the most anticipated appearances at the festival each year.

Will she appear this year?

While there has been no official confirmation yet regarding her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2026, industry watchers believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from early promotions does not necessarily indicate she will skip the festival.

Given her long-standing association with both Cannes and L'Oréal Paris, expectations remain high for a possible appearance later during the event.

Cannes spotlight remains on Indian icons

With increasing representation from Indian cinema and fashion on the global stage, Cannes 2026 continues to draw attention for its diverse lineup. Whether or not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the red carpet this year, her legacy at the festival remains unmatched, continuing to shape India's presence at one of the world's most prestigious cinematic platforms.