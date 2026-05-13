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Germany Wholesale Prices Soar 6.3 Percent
(MENAFN) Germany's wholesale prices spiked by 6.3% year-on-year in April, reaching their steepest level since February 2023, as escalating tensions across the Middle East drove up the cost of energy and raw materials, federal statistical authority Destatis announced Wednesday.
"The price increase registered in April 2026 was largely attributable to the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, which resulted in higher wholesale prices of energy products and raw materials, in particular," Destatis said.
Leading the surge was the mineral oils sector, where prices rocketed 37.3% compared to the same period last year — the single largest driver of the overall wholesale price jump.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices climbed 2% in April, with energy prices alone posting a sharp 12.7% rise from the previous month.
Not all categories moved higher, however. Prices eased in several food-related segments, including milk, milk products, eggs, edible fats and oils, as well as coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices, offering limited relief against an otherwise broadly inflationary picture.
The data underscores growing pressure on Europe's largest economy as Middle East instability continues to reverberate through global energy markets, raising concerns among analysts over potential downstream effects on consumer prices in the months ahead.
"The price increase registered in April 2026 was largely attributable to the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, which resulted in higher wholesale prices of energy products and raw materials, in particular," Destatis said.
Leading the surge was the mineral oils sector, where prices rocketed 37.3% compared to the same period last year — the single largest driver of the overall wholesale price jump.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices climbed 2% in April, with energy prices alone posting a sharp 12.7% rise from the previous month.
Not all categories moved higher, however. Prices eased in several food-related segments, including milk, milk products, eggs, edible fats and oils, as well as coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices, offering limited relief against an otherwise broadly inflationary picture.
The data underscores growing pressure on Europe's largest economy as Middle East instability continues to reverberate through global energy markets, raising concerns among analysts over potential downstream effects on consumer prices in the months ahead.
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