Rangaswamy Sworn In As Puducherry CM For 5Th Time NDA Govt Takes Charge (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, May 13 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by N. Rangasamy assumed office in Puducherry on Wednesday, with the veteran leader taking oath as Chief Minister for a record fifth term.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Puducherry Lok Bhavan, where Lieutenant Governor K. Kailasanathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy and the newly inducted ministers.

Along with the Chief Minister, BJP MLA A. Namassivayam and All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) MLA Malladi Krishna Rao were sworn in as ministers in the new Cabinet.

This marks Rangasamy's second consecutive term as Chief Minister under the NDA alliance and further strengthens his position as one of the most influential political leaders in the union territory's history.

With his latest swearing-in, Rangasamy has now become the first leader to hold the office of Chief Minister of Puducherry five times, setting a new political record in the UT.

The NDA alliance secured a comfortable majority in the recently concluded Puducherry Assembly elections. In the 30-member Assembly, Rangasamy's All India N.R. Congress emerged as the dominant force within the alliance with 12 MLAs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has four legislators, while the AIADMK and the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi have one member each.

Political observers view the continuation of the Rangasamy-led administration as a sign of political stability in Puducherry, especially at a time when regional parties continue to play a crucial role in the union territory's governance.

Sources in the alliance indicated that the ministry expansion would take place at a later stage. Three more members are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet in the coming days as part of the alliance-sharing arrangement.

Senior BJP leaders, alliance partners, elected representatives and party workers attended the ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Tight security arrangements were put in place around the venue in view of the swearing-in event.

The new government is expected to focus on welfare measures, infrastructure development, employment generation and strengthening coordination between the union territory administration and the Central government.