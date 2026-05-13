ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Expansion

ASTA China Successfully Completes Capacity Expansion

13.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE - Oed, 13 May 2026 ASTA China Successfully Completes Capacity Expansion

Annual Production Capacity in Baoying Increases Significantly ASTA China has successfully completed a comprehensive capacity expansion project at its Baoying site. With the“Legacy Capacity Expansion” project, the company is increasing its annual production capacity by more than 30 percent, thereby further strengthening its competitiveness in one of the world's most important energy markets. The Chinese market is characterized by dynamic growth in the energy sector. The continuous expansion of power infrastructure, combined with increasing demands for efficiency and performance, is driving sustained demand for high-quality conductor materials. Against this backdrop, ASTA China's expansion creates the conditions to serve customers even more flexibly and reliably in the future. The project is fully aligned with the ASTA Group's consistently pursued local-for-local strategy, which focuses on regional value creation and customer proximity, as well as with the growth agenda communicated during the IPO to strategically expand production capacities in key markets. “With the successful expansion of our Baoying site, we are implementing the initiatives announced during our IPO on schedule, while strategically strengthening our global production platform and creating additional capacity in one of our most important growth markets. This is a key building block in further scaling our international footprint and serving our customers worldwide even more efficiently and closer to the market,” emphasizes Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group. The expansion included both infrastructure measures and targeted investments in modern production technologies. These included construction extensions, the modernization of the power supply system, new maintenance areas, and additional production equipment, including a flat rolling mill, additional insulating coating lines, and a new line for the production of CTCs (Continuously Transposed Conductors). The products manufactured at the site are used as mission-critical components in major forward-looking projects across China and Asia. “This expansion marks a strategic milestone for us. We are now able to serve our customers with significantly greater reliability and flexibility. The team delivered outstanding work and completed the project on schedule and within budget, despite the complexity of integrating new production lines into an actively operating plant,” explains Peter Roseneder, Managing Director Area Asia.

Press contact:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-Mail:... About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2025 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 695 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.

Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

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