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Tennet Germany Successfully Launches €6.0 Billion Commercial Paper Programme
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TenneT GmbH & Co. KG
/ Key word(s): Financing
TenneT Germany successfully launches €6.0 billion Commercial Paper Programme
13.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TenneT Germany successfully launches €6.0 billion Commercial Paper Programme
Maria-Elena Richter
+49 151 217 84235
... About TenneT Germany
TenneT Germany is the largest transmission system operator in Germany. The company operates critical infrastructure that secures access to a reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity supply. TenneT Germany is one of the largest investors in electricity grids on land and at sea in Germany. Located at the Northwest European energy crossroads, TenneT Germany connects: North and South. Offshore and Onshore. Germany and Europe. With its more than 5,000 employees, the company builds, maintains and operates Germany's largest transmission grid with a length of over 14,700 km connecting more than a third of the European Union's total offshore wind capacity. Its growth is driven by a rapidly evolving electricity demand that requires a flexible and growing grid architecture. TenneT Germany is part of TenneT Group, the European leader in cross-border grid development and pioneer in linking mainland Europe to one of the world's largest renewable energy sources, the North Sea.
Lighting the way ahead together 13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TenneT GmbH & Co. KG
|Bernecker Str. 70
|95448 Bayreuth
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 921 50740 - 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|EQS News ID:
|2326318
|
2326318 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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