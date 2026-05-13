TenneT GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Financing

TenneT Germany successfully launches €6.0 billion Commercial Paper Programme

13.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TenneT Germany successfully launches €6.0 billion Commercial Paper Programme

€6.0 billion multi-currency Commercial Paper Programme strengthens short-term funding flexibility Programme carries STEP label and enables issuances of short-term, unsecured notes for general corporate financing TenneT Germany has successfully launched a Commercial Paper (CP) Programme, enabling the Group to issue short-term, unsecured debt securities in multiple currencies up to an aggregate amount of €6.0 billion (or equivalent in other currencies). Following the implementation of the Debt Issuance Programme in December 2025, the new CP Programme further strengthens the company's liquidity management and broadens its access to capital markets. Proceeds from issuances under the programme will be used to finance general corporate purposes. Notes will be issued by TenneT GmbH & Co. KG. “The establishment of our Commercial Paper Programme is an important step in further diversifying our funding sources and an integral part of our short-term liquidity management,” said Dr Markus Binder, Chief Financial Officer of TenneT Germany.“It enhances our financial flexibility and provides a cost-efficient instrument for short-term financing. This helps us further optimise our funding costs as we continue to execute our long-term investment programme.” The CP Programme carries the STEP (Short-Term European Paper) label, an initiative promoted by the European Money Markets Institute (EMMI) to support transparency and high-quality standards in the European CP market. While the CP Programme itself is not rated, TenneT Germany holds short-term ratings of P-2 (Moody's), expected F2 (Fitch) and preliminary A-2 (S&P). The CP Programme was arranged by Commerzbank. The dealer group comprises ABN Amro, BayernLB, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, ING Bank, NatWest, Rabobank and Société Générale. Commerzbank acts as the issuing and paying agent. Linklaters provided legal advice to the issuer. Press Contact

Maria-Elena Richter

+49 151 217 84235

... About TenneT Germany

TenneT Germany is the largest transmission system operator in Germany. The company operates critical infrastructure that secures access to a reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity supply. TenneT Germany is one of the largest investors in electricity grids on land and at sea in Germany. Located at the Northwest European energy crossroads, TenneT Germany connects: North and South. Offshore and Onshore. Germany and Europe. With its more than 5,000 employees, the company builds, maintains and operates Germany's largest transmission grid with a length of over 14,700 km connecting more than a third of the European Union's total offshore wind capacity. Its growth is driven by a rapidly evolving electricity demand that requires a flexible and growing grid architecture. TenneT Germany is part of TenneT Group, the European leader in cross-border grid development and pioneer in linking mainland Europe to one of the world's largest renewable energy sources, the North Sea.

Lighting the way ahead together 13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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