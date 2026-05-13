5 WWE Stars Who Could Challenge Roman Reigns For World Heavyweight Gold At Clash In Italy

Roman Reigns looks unstoppable heading into Clash in Italy, but several names could shake up the title picture, here are five possible challengers who could step up against The Tribal Chief.

The Auszilla has hinted at a comeback after his torn bicep layoff. Reed previously pinned Roman Reigns and could reignite their feud, aiming for a trilogy clash with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The Scottish Warrior, fresh off a WrestleMania 42 loss to Jacob Fatu, could be granted a title shot. A Reigns vs McIntyre bout at Clash in Italy would be a blockbuster attraction, potentially drawing Fatu into the saga.

The Megastar has openly criticized Roman Reigns and influenced The Usos. With Jacob Fatu suspended, Knight could be the perfect challenger, creating tension between his bond with The Usos and their loyalty to The Tribal Chief.

The Second City Saint last appeared after WrestleMania 42, teasing a showdown with Cody Rhodes. A surprise return to challenge Reigns at Clash in Italy could deliver a major box office draw, though interference from Fatu looms.

The 2026 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner has ties with Jacob Fatu. If Reigns forces Fatu out, Keys could jump brands and challenge The Tribal Chief, adding an unexpected twist to the Clash in Italy card.