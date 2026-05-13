World Mining Investment Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Didier Rault Joins African Mining Week (AMW) Advisory Board

Didier Rault, CEO of World Mining Investment, has joined the advisory board of African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa – scheduled to take place from October 14–16 in Cape Town.

Rault's appointment is timely with African markets seeking fresh capital to fast-track projects development and capitalize on rising global demand for critical minerals which is expected to triple by 2030. As an AMW advisory board member, Rault will provide strategic insights on investment trends, financing structures and partnership models that can help connect African mining projects with international capital.

With more than 25 years of experience in international finance and investment, Rault has worked extensively on complex government and corporate transactions across multiple jurisdictions. Through strategic government collaborations and investment scouting initiatives across Africa, Rault plays a huge role in connecting mining opportunities with international investors and development partners. In 2025, Rault was involved in facilitating an exploratory collaboration on critical minerals at presidential-level with an African nation, highlighting the growing global interest in the continent's resource potential.

As an increasing number of international markets rally towards securing African minerals to strengthen their supply chains, Rault's expertise in opportunity identification, risk assessment, due diligence and project evaluation will be crucial in strengthening industry cooperation between Africa and global partners.

Rault's global expertise – having worked in Malaysia, France, China, Australia and Tajikistan – will help shape AMW's discussions on innovative financing mechanisms, technical partnerships and policy reforms needed to build a more transparent and investor-friendly mining environment across Africa.

His expertise will contribute to shaping AMW's agenda as the event seeks to support African countries in mobilizing capital to unlock the continent's estimated $29.5 trillion in mineral wealth, representing roughly 20% of global reserves.

AMW 2026 will be held under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa's Full Mineral Value Chain, bringing together governments, mining companies, financiers and technology providers to accelerate investment and strengthen Africa's role in global mineral supply chains.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.