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ASUS Showcases AI-enabled Commercial Devices at First-ever GITEX Kenya 2026
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Nairobi, Kenya, May 13, 2026 – ASUS today announced its participation at the first edition of GITEX Kenya, taking place in Nairobi from May 19-21, 2026. With its theme ‘In Search of Incredible,” ASUS will showcase its critically acclaimed portfolio of AI PCs designed to support the country’s national digital economy agenda.
“We’re excited to be a part of the inaugural edition of GITEX Kenya. The country plays an important role in ASUS’s commercial long-term vision for the African market,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. “As the region undergoes a significant shift with industry trends like AI, cloud and sustainability, GITEX Kenya gives us the platform to show our latest innovations to customers in the enterprise, SMB and government sectors.”
“ASUS’s line of PCs integrates AI support at the hardware level, allowing professionals to take advantage of AI tools without the need to connect online. In addition to that, our devices demonstrate the highest level of security fit for organizations where data protection is a must.”
ASUS will showcase its strong lineup of commercial devices that includes the ExpertBook series and workstation PCs at the exhibition. Visitors will get a chance to try out the recently released ExpertBook Ultra (B9406), the company’s flagship device that weighs less than a kilogram and measures 10.9 mm thin. Designed for next-generation professionals, the B9406 features up to 50 TOPS NPU, which enables it to perform AI tasks on-device without affecting the performance or battery life. All of this is packed in a lightweight device that also features robust durability and enterprise-grade security. Other devices in the ExpertBook series, the B5405, P5405, as well as the P440 All-in-One and the P500 Expert Centre Mini Tower, will be on the stand.
ASUS will also highlight its AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity, such as AI ExpertMeet, a powerful AI-powered collaboration tool that helps simplify meetings with real-time transcriptions and summaries.
Building on national initiatives such as the Kenya AI Strategy 2025-2030, which positions the region as a hub for AI research, ASUS will support its ambitions with innovative AI-ready solutions. The company has designed its entire commercial portfolio focusing on key factors that help drive digital transformation priorities, such as AI-first design, cloud-ready devices and sustainability.
Attendees can visit ASUS’s booth at Hall 2, Stand B45, to experience their latest products.
“We’re excited to be a part of the inaugural edition of GITEX Kenya. The country plays an important role in ASUS’s commercial long-term vision for the African market,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. “As the region undergoes a significant shift with industry trends like AI, cloud and sustainability, GITEX Kenya gives us the platform to show our latest innovations to customers in the enterprise, SMB and government sectors.”
“ASUS’s line of PCs integrates AI support at the hardware level, allowing professionals to take advantage of AI tools without the need to connect online. In addition to that, our devices demonstrate the highest level of security fit for organizations where data protection is a must.”
ASUS will showcase its strong lineup of commercial devices that includes the ExpertBook series and workstation PCs at the exhibition. Visitors will get a chance to try out the recently released ExpertBook Ultra (B9406), the company’s flagship device that weighs less than a kilogram and measures 10.9 mm thin. Designed for next-generation professionals, the B9406 features up to 50 TOPS NPU, which enables it to perform AI tasks on-device without affecting the performance or battery life. All of this is packed in a lightweight device that also features robust durability and enterprise-grade security. Other devices in the ExpertBook series, the B5405, P5405, as well as the P440 All-in-One and the P500 Expert Centre Mini Tower, will be on the stand.
ASUS will also highlight its AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity, such as AI ExpertMeet, a powerful AI-powered collaboration tool that helps simplify meetings with real-time transcriptions and summaries.
Building on national initiatives such as the Kenya AI Strategy 2025-2030, which positions the region as a hub for AI research, ASUS will support its ambitions with innovative AI-ready solutions. The company has designed its entire commercial portfolio focusing on key factors that help drive digital transformation priorities, such as AI-first design, cloud-ready devices and sustainability.
Attendees can visit ASUS’s booth at Hall 2, Stand B45, to experience their latest products.
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