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Anti-War Demonstrators Overrun Hegseth's Senate Hearing
(MENAFN) A contingent of anti-war demonstrators staged a silent protest directly behind US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday as he delivered his opening statement to a Senate subcommittee convened to examine military funding and ongoing tensions with Iran.
The protesters, clad in "No War on Iran" t-shirts, stood motionlessly behind Hegseth for several minutes before Capitol Police moved in and removed them from the hearing room.
The disruption did not end there. A second protester intervened moments later, cutting off Hegseth's remarks with a pointed outburst directed at the assembled lawmakers.
"If you approve this budget, you will be complicit in the war crimes of this administration," she shouted before officers escorted her from the chamber.
The hearing centered on the Trump administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget alongside a broader review of US military operations tied to the standoff with Iran. Hegseth defended the sweeping spending package as an essential investment in restoring military readiness and sustaining deterrence as tensions across the Middle East continue to intensify.
The protesters, clad in "No War on Iran" t-shirts, stood motionlessly behind Hegseth for several minutes before Capitol Police moved in and removed them from the hearing room.
The disruption did not end there. A second protester intervened moments later, cutting off Hegseth's remarks with a pointed outburst directed at the assembled lawmakers.
"If you approve this budget, you will be complicit in the war crimes of this administration," she shouted before officers escorted her from the chamber.
The hearing centered on the Trump administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget alongside a broader review of US military operations tied to the standoff with Iran. Hegseth defended the sweeping spending package as an essential investment in restoring military readiness and sustaining deterrence as tensions across the Middle East continue to intensify.
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