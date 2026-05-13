Kalmar launches the upgraded T2i terminal tractor and starts its manufacturing in Shanghai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 13 MAY 2026 AT 10 EEST

Kalmar is introducing the upgraded Kalmar T2i Terminal Tractor designed to improve operational efficiency with enhanced modularity and superior ergonomics. The T2i Terminal Tractor, now produced at Kalmar's Shanghai facility, is specifically tailored for heavy industrial sites, ports, terminals and distribution hubs across the APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America regions.

By combining Kalmar's legendary engineering with the precision of the Shanghai facility, Kalmar delivers a purpose-built solution that is tougher, quieter, and more versatile than its predecessor.

To meet the most demanding requirements of diverse global operations, the T2i provides a modular platform that moves away from "one-size-fits-all" solutions, allowing customers to configure the precise machine needed for their specific cargo flow:



Expanded capacities: Offering three distinct lifting capacities (28, 32, or 36 tonnes) to match varied load profiles.

Modular wheelbases: Choose from 2,950 mm, 3,200 mm, or 3,450 mm frames to optimize maneuverability for tight distribution hubs or expansive port terminals. Engine options: Available with Stage 3A (Cummins QSB 6.7) for unregulated regions or Stage V (Cummins B6.7) for markets with stricter emission standards.

Setting a new benchmark for safety, comfort, and operational longevity

The Kalmar T2i Terminal Tractor features a completely redesigned ROPS/FOPS certified cabin and a significantly bolstered chassis architecture. Engineered for durability in the world's most demanding environments, the unit includes a reinforced frame, heavy-duty axles, and a heavy-duty lift boom to ensure peak performance under high-cycle loads. These mechanical enhancements are paired with key interior improvements to prioritize operator well-being:



Visibility 2.0: A panoramic windscreen with no A-pillars and a curved corner design provides a significantly clearer field of view for safer operation.

Acoustic excellence: Internal noise levels have been reduced to 75 dB(A)-among the best in its class-to reduce operator fatigue. High-heat readiness: A spacious 1.80 m cabin height paired with an optional high-capacity HVAC system designed specifically for extreme climates.

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar: "At Kalmar, we don't just build machines, we engineer the solutions that keep our customers' business moving forward. The Kalmar T2i represents our commitment to listening to the market and evolving alongside our customers solution offers significantly more safety features, more choices, and the same reliability our partners expect-now backed by the efficiency and advanced capabilities of our Shanghai production line."

Further information for the press:

Cristina Murray, Director, Marketing & Communications, Kalmar Terminal Tractors, ...

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.



Attachment

Kalmar T2i Terminal Tracto