LIFT Intersects 26 M At 1.29% Li2o At Its BIG East Pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Li2O%
|Dyke
|YLP0312
|170
|196
|26
|1.29
| BIG East
|inc
|177
|194
|17
|1.65
|YLP0313
|198
|208
|10
|1.12
| BIG East
|and
|230
|240
|10
|0.68
|inc
|233
|239
|6
|1.03
|YLP0322
|70
|80
|10
|0.97
| BIG East
|and
|93
|98
|5
|0.57
|and
|101
|110
|9
|1.15
|and
|127
|129
|2
|0.53
|YLP0324
|54
|65
|11
|1.04
|BIG East
|YLP0308
|No significant results
|BIG East
|YLP0310
|No significant results
|BIG East
|YLP0311
|No significant results
|BIG East
|YLP0316
|No significant results
|BIG East
Current Mineral Resource Estimate
The consolidated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project covers 8 of 13 spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes (Figures 1, 2) and totals 50.4 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.00% Li2O for 506,000 tonnes of Li2O (1.25 million tonnes of LCE) in the inferred category, positioning the project as one of the largest spodumene projects in North America.
BIG East is the largest of the eight deposits included in the consolidated MRE, containing 16.5 Mt grading 1.06% Li2O using a cutoff grade of 0.4% Li2O. The 2026 results improve geological understanding of the deposit and supports localized expansion of the current MRE, including its southern extent where it remains open at depth and along strike.
Francis MacDonald, President & CEO of LIFT comments,“We're pleased with the results from this winter's drill program at BIG East. The intercepts confirm the continuity of mineralization at depth and provide a strong basis for our ongoing work in the area, including adding to the resource base at BIG East.”
General Statements
All holes described in this news release were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dyke orientation so that the true thickness of reported intercepts will range somewhere between 65-100% of the drilled widths. A collar header table for all 2025 drill holes is provided below.
Visual core logging, mineralogical studies, and metallurgical work confirm that the predominant host mineral for lithium is spodumene.
Table 2 – Drill collar header data for the 2026 YLP winter drilling program.
|Drill Hole
|NAD83
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Depth (m)
|Dyke
|YLP0308
|Zone 12N
|345,908
|6,933,357
|197
|121
|50
|383
|BIG East
|YLP0310
|Zone 12N
|346,107
|6,933,472
|197
|121
|50
|285
|BIG East
|YLP0311
|Zone 12N
|346,150
|6,933,563
|198
|121
|52
|340
|BIG East
|YLP0312
|Zone 12N
|346,052
|6,933,275
|201
|121
|62
|222
|BIG East
|YLP0313
|Zone 12N
|346,067
|6,933,380
|197
|121
|51
|254
|BIG East
|YLP0316
|Zone 12N
|345,788
|6,933,080
|198
|120
|55
|338
|BIG East
|YLP0322
|Zone 12N
|345,815
|6,932,715
|197
|121
|53
|159
|BIG East
|YLP0324
|Zone 12N
|345,901
|6,932,781
|195
|121
|45
|129
|BIG East
QAQC
All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the core processing facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT's core logging facility to ALS Labs (“ALS”) laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000-gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75-micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.
Qualified Person
The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and consultant to Li-FT Power Ltd. A Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) as well as a member in good standing with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) (Geologist Registration number: L5245).
About LIFT
LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.
For further information, please contact:
| Francis MacDonald
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + 1.604.609.6185
Email:...
Website:
| Daniel Gordon
Investor Relations Manager
Tel:...
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