DMK Allies MJK, DMDK Slam TVK For Appointing Astrologer As OSD

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's allies Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Wednesday criticised the TVK government for appointing party spokesperson and astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

MJK president and MLA Thamimun Ansari, who contested on DMK's Rising Sun symbol, said that the party does not support the TVK during the floor test in the Assembly. Addressing the Assembly, Ansari said, "Do not include astrology formulas in the government, mainly if they believe personally its upto them, no issue, but it should not come in government. We are not supporting TVK in the floor test."

DMDK General Secretary and MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth said, "The appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit as OSD to the Chief Minister is condemnable."

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign.

According to a letter from the Chief Minister's Office, "Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately."

TVK Passes Floor Test with 144 Votes

TVK passed the floor test with 144 votes in the Assembly. Congress, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs have extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly took up the motion for the Vote of Confidence.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs, has also extended support to the TVK government. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA Kamaraj has also supported TVK in the Assembly.

The TVK holds 107 seats in the Assembly, after Vijay resigned from Trichy East and retained Perambur. However, the party had 106 MLAs to vote after the Madras High Court directed TVK leader Srinivasa Sethupathi not to participate in the Assembly confidence vote after the DMK challenged the poll results in Tirupattur in the court.

The party gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. Adding one expelled AMMK MLA, the coalition's strength currently stands at 120 seats (excluding Srinivasa Sethupathi).

The BJP has maintained a neutral stand, while Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has abstained from the floor test.

PMK Abstains, Calls for Social Justice and Action on Drugs

PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani said the party's core ideology is based on social justice and equality, while stressing the need to build a drug-free Tamil Nadu with social justice and development.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, she called for a caste-based census and said all sections of people should receive their rightful benefits.

She also urged the government to fix support prices for all agricultural produce and take steps to improve the livelihood and standard of living of farmers.

She further sought a law to ensure that 80 per cent of private sector jobs are given to Tamil Nadu youth.

Sowmiya Anbumani said the PMK's objectives include the protection of the Tamil language, culture, and social justice, adding that many of the ruling government's election promises align with the party's long-standing policies.

Urges Strict Monitoring of TASMAC Outlets

Welcoming the Tamil Nadu government's recent order to shut 717 TASMAC outlets, she said women across the state have appreciated the move. However, she warned that illegal liquor outlets often emerge near closed shops and urged the government to strictly monitor and prevent such activities.

Highlighting the impact of alcoholism on women, she emotionally said many women feel unsafe while crossing TASMAC shops due to harassment and fear.

She added that parents are increasingly worried about sending daughters to colleges or workplaces because of the growing menace of substance abuse.

Concluding her speech, she asserted that PMK would oppose any action that affects social justice or goes against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)