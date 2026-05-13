Thalapathy Vijay CM Salary OUT: How Much Does The Former Superstar Earn Now? Read ON

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) So, actor Joseph Vijay is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Everyone's wondering what his salary is after leaving a massive film career. Here's the full story.Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, pulled off a massive surprise in the elections. They won 108 seats in the assembly polls held on April 23, with results declared on May 4. Most surveys had predicted a DMK win, but TVK's performance stunned everyone, making it the single largest party.In his very first election, Vijay got a higher vote percentage than what MGR managed in his debut. But to form the government, he needed 11 more seats. So, he formed a coalition with the Congress, VCK, and Communist parties. He took his oath as CM on May 10 at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium, with Rahul Gandhi also present at the ceremony.Many people have been saying that Vijay left a huge salary in cinema to serve the public. For his last film, he reportedly charged a whopping ₹275 crore. This is a record fee that no other actor in Tamil cinema has ever received. Now, everyone is curious to know his salary as CM after leaving such big money behind.

Reports say he will get a monthly salary of ₹2.05 lakh. When you add other allowances, the total comes to around ₹2.85 lakh per month. This means his annual salary is about ₹34.2 lakh. If you compare this to his film earnings, it's less than what he probably made in a single day!