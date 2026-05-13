Takeda Announces FY2025 Full Year Results And FY2026 Outlook, Highlighted By Excellent Pipeline Progress And Solid FY202...
|(Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Item
|
FY2026
FORECAST
|FY2026 MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE Core Change at CER (Non-IFRS)
|Revenue
|4,640.0
|---
|Core Revenue (Non-IFRS)
|4,640.0
|Low- single digit % decline
|Operating Profit
|420.0
|---
|Core Operating Profit (Non-IFRS)
|1,160.0
|5% ~ 8% decline
|Net Profit
|166.0
|---
|EPS (Yen)
|104
|---
|Core EPS (Yen (Non-IFRS)
|472
|Mid-teens % decline
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-IFRS)
|650.0-750.0
|---
|Annual Dividend per Share (Yen)
|204
|---
Pipeline Achievements Set the Stage for Future Growth
Our three leading late-stage assets are positioned for regulatory approvals in the U.S. and other geographies in FY2026-2027. We expect this will be a pivotal period for launches and investment with clear near-term wins and proof points over the next 12–24 months.
oveporexton:
Oveporexton is potentially a first-of-its-kind orexin agonist designed to address the underlying orexin deficiency that causes narcolepsy type 1.
Granted Priority Review by the U.S. FDA, Takeda is preparing for a U.S. commercial launch for oveporexton in the second half of 2026 and has also completed regulatory filings in Japan and China.
rusfertide:
Rusfertide is a potential first‐in‐class hepcidin mimetic that has demonstrated rapid, stable, and durable hematocrit control in patients with polycythemia vera, or PV, and has the potential to shift the standard of care in this blood cancer.
Granted Priority Review by the U.S. FDA, Takeda is preparing for a U.S. commercial launch for rusfertide in the second half of 2026.
zasocitinib:
Zasocitinib is poised to be a leading oral treatment option for psoriasis patients with the potential to significantly expand the oral segment in a growing psoriasis market.
Takeda is making decisive investments to support a planned regulatory filing in 2026 and a commercial launch in the first half of 2027.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for FY2025 Ended March 31, 2026
|(Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Item
|FY2025 (Billion JPY)
|FY2024 (Billion JPY)
|YoY Growth (AER)
|Revenue
|4,505.7
|4,581.6
|-1.7%
|Operating Profit
|408.8
|342.6
|+19.3%
|Margin
|9.1%
|7.5%
|+1.6pp
|Net Profit
|191.8
|107.9
|+77.7%
|EPS (Yen)
|122
|68
|+78.1%
|Operating Cash Flow
|1,041.4
|1057.2
|-1.5%
|
Adjusted Free Cash
Flow (Non-IFRS)
|684.5
|769.0
|-11.0%
|Core (Non-IFRS)
|(Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Item
|FY2025 (Billion JPY)
|FY2024 (Billion JPY)
|YoY Growth (AER)
|YoY Growth (CER)
|Revenue
|4,505.7
|4,579.8
|-1.6%
|-2.6%
|Operating Profit
|1,172.5
|1,162.6
|+0.8%
|-0.9%
|Margin
|26.0%
|25.4%
|+0.6pp
|---
|Net Profit
|814.1
|775.6
|+5.0%
|+2.9%
|EPS (Yen)
|517
|491
|+5.2%
|+3.1%
Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns
Takeda maintains a disciplined capital allocation framework that prioritizes investments in new launches and R&D innovation to drive growth and enables the company to deliver returns to shareholders under its progressive dividend policy. In FY2025, the proposed annual dividend was JPY 200 per share, and year-end adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA was 2.6x.
Additional Information About Takeda's FY2025 Results
Takeda will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM JST / 6:00 AM EDT to discuss its full-year 2025 financial results.
A live webcast of the conference call, along with presentation materials, will be available on the investor relations section of Takeda's website at . The presentation will contain further details on Takeda's FY2025 results, commercial progress, pipeline updates, and other financial information, including key assumptions for the FY2026 forecast and definitions of non-IFRS measures.
About Takeda
Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit .
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice,“press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this press release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release,“Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words“we”,“us” and“our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
The product names appearing in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by Takeda, or their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as“targets”,“plans”,“believes”,“hopes”,“continues”,“expects”,“aims”,“intends”,“ensures”,“will”,“may”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“projects”,“forecasts”,“outlook” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States and with respect to international trade relations; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including drug pricing, tax, tariff and other trade-related rules; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic; the success of our environmental sustainability efforts, in enabling us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions or meet our other environmental goals; the extent to which our efforts to increase efficiency, productivity or cost-savings, such as the integration of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, in our business or other initiatives to restructure our operations will lead to the expected benefits; and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: Text> or at . Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.
Financial information and Non-IFRS Measures
Takeda's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).
This press release and materials distributed in connection with this press release include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, such as Core Revenue, Core Operating Profit, Core Net Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company, Core EPS, Constant Exchange Rate (“CER”) change, Net Debt, Adjusted Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Takeda's management evaluates results and makes operating and investment decisions using both IFRS and non-IFRS measures included in this press release. These non-IFRS measures exclude certain income, cost and cash flow items which are included in, or are calculated differently from, the most closely comparable measures presented in accordance with IFRS. Takeda's non-IFRS measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and such non-IFRS measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (which we sometimes refer to as“reported” measures). Investors are encouraged to review the definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures, which are in the Financial Appendix appearing at the end of our FY2025 Q4 investor presentation (available at ).
Medical information
This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.
Please refer to slide 14 of Takeda's FY2025 Q4 investor presentation (available at href="" rel="nofollow" shape="rect"> for the definition of Growth & Launch Products.
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