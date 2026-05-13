Takeda Announces FY2025 Full Year Results And FY2026 Outlook, Highlighted By Excellent Pipeline Progress And Solid FY202...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Takeda (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK ) today announced financial results for the fiscal year 2025 (period ended March 31, 2026). The Company delivered solid results in line with its latest FY2025 Management Guidance, reflecting strong OPEX savings, mitigating revenue headwinds while continuing to invest in future growth. Key Highlights for FY2025 Revenue decreased by 1.7% YoY at actual exchange rates (AER), resulting from the loss of exclusivity for VYVANSE® which was partially mitigated by Growth and Launch Products. On a Core basis, Revenue decreased by 2.6% at Constant Exchange Rate (CER). Core Operating Profit increased by 0.8% YoY at AER and declined by 0.9% at CER, protected by OPEX savings, while still investing for growth. Reported Operating Profit increased by 19.3% YoY at AER, also reflecting a step-down in amortization expenses for VYVANSE and lower restructuring expenses. Core EPS increased by 5.2% YoY at AER and by 3.1% at CER, while reported EPS increased by 78.1% YoY. Adjusted Free Cash Flow amounted to JPY 684.5 billion, in line with forecast, and the Company ended fiscal year with strong cash balance. Delivered key milestones for oveporexton, rusfertide, and zasocitinib, with positive Phase 3 readouts; completed regulatory submissions for oveporexton and rusfertide, and launch preparations underway. Takeda Chief Executive Officer (CEO)-elect, Julie Kim, commented:

“FY2025 was a pivotal year, validating the strength of our execution against demanding development and regulatory milestones, the resilience of our commercial portfolio and our strong position with three major launches planned in the next 12 months and the most robust late-stage pipeline in our history. Our growth roadmap is built around two strategic horizons: transforming for growth through near-term launches and strengthening competitiveness and accelerating growth by transitioning to a new cohort of blockbuster brands, together positioning us for long-term profitable growth and patient impact.” Takeda Chief Financial Officer, Milano Furuta, commented:

“In FY2025, despite topline headwinds, we delivered solid profit and cash flow through disciplined cost control, while directing growth investment toward new product launches and the pipeline. In FY2026, we will continue to focus on transforming operations and protecting profitability while delivering successful launches and advancing our pipeline. Strong cash flow generation and deleveraging will support long-term investment for growth acceleration and ensure competitive returns for our shareholders.” Full-year FY2026 Forecast and Guidance

Based on the current business outlook and planned investment profile, Takeda issued the following FY2026 forecast and management guidance.

(Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) Item FY2026

FORECAST FY2026 MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE Core Change at CER (Non-IFRS) Revenue 4,640.0 --- Core Revenue (Non-IFRS) 4,640.0 Low- single digit % decline Operating Profit 420.0 --- Core Operating Profit (Non-IFRS) 1,160.0 5% ~ 8% decline Net Profit 166.0 --- EPS (Yen) 104 --- Core EPS (Yen (Non-IFRS) 472 Mid-teens % decline Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-IFRS) 650.0-750.0 --- Annual Dividend per Share (Yen) 204 ---

Pipeline Achievements Set the Stage for Future Growth

Our three leading late-stage assets are positioned for regulatory approvals in the U.S. and other geographies in FY2026-2027. We expect this will be a pivotal period for launches and investment with clear near-term wins and proof points over the next 12–24 months.

oveporexton:

Oveporexton is potentially a first-of-its-kind orexin agonist designed to address the underlying orexin deficiency that causes narcolepsy type 1. Granted Priority Review by the U.S. FDA, Takeda is preparing for a U.S. commercial launch for oveporexton in the second half of 2026 and has also completed regulatory filings in Japan and China.

rusfertide:

Rusfertide is a potential first‐in‐class hepcidin mimetic that has demonstrated rapid, stable, and durable hematocrit control in patients with polycythemia vera, or PV, and has the potential to shift the standard of care in this blood cancer. Granted Priority Review by the U.S. FDA, Takeda is preparing for a U.S. commercial launch for rusfertide in the second half of 2026.

zasocitinib:

Zasocitinib is poised to be a leading oral treatment option for psoriasis patients with the potential to significantly expand the oral segment in a growing psoriasis market. Takeda is making decisive investments to support a planned regulatory filing in 2026 and a commercial launch in the first half of 2027.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for FY2025 Ended March 31, 2026 (Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) Item FY2025 (Billion JPY) FY2024 (Billion JPY) YoY Growth (AER) Revenue 4,505.7 4,581.6 -1.7% Operating Profit 408.8 342.6 +19.3% Margin 9.1% 7.5% +1.6pp Net Profit 191.8 107.9 +77.7% EPS (Yen) 122 68 +78.1% Operating Cash Flow 1,041.4 1057.2 -1.5% Adjusted Free Cash

Flow (Non-IFRS) 684.5 769.0 -11.0%

Core (Non-IFRS) (Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) Item FY2025 (Billion JPY) FY2024 (Billion JPY) YoY Growth (AER) YoY Growth (CER) Revenue 4,505.7 4,579.8 -1.6% -2.6% Operating Profit 1,172.5 1,162.6 +0.8% -0.9% Margin 26.0% 25.4% +0.6pp --- Net Profit 814.1 775.6 +5.0% +2.9% EPS (Yen) 517 491 +5.2% +3.1%

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

Takeda maintains a disciplined capital allocation framework that prioritizes investments in new launches and R&D innovation to drive growth and enables the company to deliver returns to shareholders under its progressive dividend policy. In FY2025, the proposed annual dividend was JPY 200 per share, and year-end adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA was 2.6x.

Additional Information About Takeda's FY2025 Results

Takeda will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM JST / 6:00 AM EDT to discuss its full-year 2025 financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, along with presentation materials, will be available on the investor relations section of Takeda's website at . The presentation will contain further details on Takeda's FY2025 results, commercial progress, pipeline updates, and other financial information, including key assumptions for the FY2026 forecast and definitions of non-IFRS measures.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit .

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Forward-Looking Statements

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Financial information and Non-IFRS Measures

Takeda's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

This press release and materials distributed in connection with this press release include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, such as Core Revenue, Core Operating Profit, Core Net Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company, Core EPS, Constant Exchange Rate (“CER”) change, Net Debt, Adjusted Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Takeda's management evaluates results and makes operating and investment decisions using both IFRS and non-IFRS measures included in this press release. These non-IFRS measures exclude certain income, cost and cash flow items which are included in, or are calculated differently from, the most closely comparable measures presented in accordance with IFRS. Takeda's non-IFRS measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and such non-IFRS measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (which we sometimes refer to as“reported” measures). Investors are encouraged to review the definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures, which are in the Financial Appendix appearing at the end of our FY2025 Q4 investor presentation (available at ).

Medical information

This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

Please refer to slide 14 of Takeda's FY2025 Q4 investor presentation (available at href="" rel="nofollow" shape="rect"> for the definition of Growth & Launch Products.

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