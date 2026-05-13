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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To UAE President


2026-05-13 03:00:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the anniversary of assuming the reins of power.

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Gulf Times

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