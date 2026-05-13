QNL To Showcase Interactive Experiences At 35Th Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library will participate in the 35th Doha International Book Fair, taking place from May 14 to 23, 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), with an interactive booth that offers an engaging and inspiring experience for visitors of all ages.

This year, the Library will introduce visitors to its #Library4You campaign, an extension of the Library's established #QNL4ALL identity, highlighting how the Library's programmes, services, spaces and experiences are designed to support the interests and needs of every visitor.

Through a range of interactive and technology-driven activations, guests will have the opportunity to discover what the Library has to offer in engaging and personalised ways.

Among the key activations is the“Literary Twin,” an AI-powered experience that analyses participants' reading habits, storytelling styles and narrative tones before matching them with an author whose literary voice aligns with their personality. The experience concludes with an introduction to the Library's“Book Match” service.

Visitors can also take part in a“Free Knowledge Shopping Spree,” an interactive experience where participants explore the Library's services through a large digital display and build a personalised selection of services, while learning more about the benefits of free Library membership.

For younger visitors,“Dream Big: The Hero is You” offers an engaging digital activity where children can create a personalised story featuring their own name and photograph, supporting the Library's“Ready for School” initiative.

Alongside the interactive experiences, the booth will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Qatar and the Arab world. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a“Did You Know” history wall, follow the historic journey of renowned Arab explorer Ibn Battuta, and discover the Library's Aerial Photography Collection, which includes high-resolution imagery captured during 55 flights carried out between 1944 and 1983.

The booth will also highlight the Library's wide range of collections, programmes and facilities, including multilingual resources, heritage collections, children's services, learning programmes and dedicated facilities for individuals with special needs, including the sensory room.

Adding a playful and family-friendly atmosphere to the event, the Library's mascot, Ramlly, will make scheduled appearances throughout the Book Fair.

Qatar National Library invites visitors to explore the booth, sign up for free membership and download the Library mobile app to stay updated on activities, schedules and announcements throughout the Book Fair.

