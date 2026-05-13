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CRML SET TO BECOME THE MARKET LEADER FOR HAFNIUM PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY SECURITY TAKING AWAY CHINA'S CURRENT 75% MARKET SHARE
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) New York, NY – May 12, 2026 – Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today highlighted industry forecasts indicating that global hafnium demand could increase by nearly 70% by 2030, driven by hafnium’s expanding role in aerospace superalloys, nuclear control rods, advanced semiconductors, AI data centers, and next-generation computing technologies.
Critical Metals expects the Tanbreez Project in Greenland to produce a minimum of 130,000 tons of concentrate annually by 2030. Hafnium concentrations within the exported eudialyte concentrate are expected to exceed 2,300 ppm. The Company’s proposed joint-venture refinery in Romania, which is expected to process approximately 50% of Tanbreez concentrate output, is anticipated to become a strategic supplier of hafnium to the European Union, NATO member states, and the United States, with projected production capacity of approximately 120–150 tons of hafnium per year. As of early 2026, prices for 99.99% purity hafnium have reportedly traded between US$13 million to US$15 million per ton, while lower-purity unwrought hafnium products in the 98–99% purity range have traded near US$6 million per ton. Market participants have also identified an estimated supply shortfall of approximately 20 tons annually for critical applications alone.
The global hafnium market remains structurally supply constrained, with annual production estimated at only 70–75 tonnes per year. Demand growth linked to AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing and high-temperature aerospace alloys has intensified pressure on available supply, contributing to shortages of high-purity hafnium used in advanced 2nm and 5nm semiconductor fabrication.
At present, China accounts for approximately 75% of global hafnium production, with the remaining supply refined primarily in Russia, France, and the United States. Industry expectations indicate traditional suppliers are unlikely to expand output by more than approximately 4% annually due to hafnium’s status as a by-product of zirconium processing.
Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:
“Hafnium is becoming increasingly critical for advanced semiconductors, AI infrastructure, aerospace, and nuclear technologies, yet the global supply remains extremely limited and heavily concentrated in China. We believe Tanbreez has the potential to become one of the most important Western sources of hafnium supply.”
“Through our planned downstream refining strategy, Critical Metals aims to support the growing demand for secure, reliable, and scalable hafnium supply across the United States, Europe, and NATO markets. This production does not detract from Critical Metals also producing other critical elements such as Terbium, Gallium, and Niobium.”
Key Demand Drivers
•Advanced Semiconductors: Hafnium oxide is increasingly used in high-k metal gate technologies for advanced semiconductor nodes, including 3nm and below, to reduce current leakage and improve transistor performance.
•AI and Data Centres: Rapid growth in AI infrastructure and high-performance computing is increasing demand for advanced chip architectures requiring high-purity hafnium compounds.
•Aerospace Superalloys: Hafnium is a critical component in high-temperature nickel-based superalloys used in turbine blades and advanced jet engine applications due to its heat and corrosion resistance.
•Nuclear Energy: Demand for hafnium control rods continues to rise because of hafnium’s superior neutron absorption capabilities, particularly in naval reactors and next-generation nuclear power systems.
•Emerging Computing Technologies: Research into hafnium oxide-based memory and neuromorphic computing technologies may further expand future demand.
Critical Metals expects the Tanbreez Project in Greenland to produce a minimum of 130,000 tons of concentrate annually by 2030. Hafnium concentrations within the exported eudialyte concentrate are expected to exceed 2,300 ppm. The Company’s proposed joint-venture refinery in Romania, which is expected to process approximately 50% of Tanbreez concentrate output, is anticipated to become a strategic supplier of hafnium to the European Union, NATO member states, and the United States, with projected production capacity of approximately 120–150 tons of hafnium per year. As of early 2026, prices for 99.99% purity hafnium have reportedly traded between US$13 million to US$15 million per ton, while lower-purity unwrought hafnium products in the 98–99% purity range have traded near US$6 million per ton. Market participants have also identified an estimated supply shortfall of approximately 20 tons annually for critical applications alone.
The global hafnium market remains structurally supply constrained, with annual production estimated at only 70–75 tonnes per year. Demand growth linked to AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing and high-temperature aerospace alloys has intensified pressure on available supply, contributing to shortages of high-purity hafnium used in advanced 2nm and 5nm semiconductor fabrication.
At present, China accounts for approximately 75% of global hafnium production, with the remaining supply refined primarily in Russia, France, and the United States. Industry expectations indicate traditional suppliers are unlikely to expand output by more than approximately 4% annually due to hafnium’s status as a by-product of zirconium processing.
Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:
“Hafnium is becoming increasingly critical for advanced semiconductors, AI infrastructure, aerospace, and nuclear technologies, yet the global supply remains extremely limited and heavily concentrated in China. We believe Tanbreez has the potential to become one of the most important Western sources of hafnium supply.”
“Through our planned downstream refining strategy, Critical Metals aims to support the growing demand for secure, reliable, and scalable hafnium supply across the United States, Europe, and NATO markets. This production does not detract from Critical Metals also producing other critical elements such as Terbium, Gallium, and Niobium.”
Key Demand Drivers
•Advanced Semiconductors: Hafnium oxide is increasingly used in high-k metal gate technologies for advanced semiconductor nodes, including 3nm and below, to reduce current leakage and improve transistor performance.
•AI and Data Centres: Rapid growth in AI infrastructure and high-performance computing is increasing demand for advanced chip architectures requiring high-purity hafnium compounds.
•Aerospace Superalloys: Hafnium is a critical component in high-temperature nickel-based superalloys used in turbine blades and advanced jet engine applications due to its heat and corrosion resistance.
•Nuclear Energy: Demand for hafnium control rods continues to rise because of hafnium’s superior neutron absorption capabilities, particularly in naval reactors and next-generation nuclear power systems.
•Emerging Computing Technologies: Research into hafnium oxide-based memory and neuromorphic computing technologies may further expand future demand.
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