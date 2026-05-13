Epson Expands Its Business Printer Range With Flagship Colour A3 Line Inkjet MFP For High-Speed, High Print Volume Environments(I)







LONDON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epson has introduced the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000, a flagship A3 colour line inkjet multifunction printer designed for high-end office environments with demanding, high print-volume requirements. The model expands Epson's AM product family, incorporating the same user interface and access to the same solutions, ensuring a consistent user experience across the entire range. It also further drives the shift from laser printing to inkjet.

At its core is Epson's Heat-Free line inkjet technology, which removes the need for heat in the print process, resulting in lower energy use, reduced waste and fewer consumable parts compared to laser printers. The launch comes as organisations look to cut power consumption and unplanned service interventions.

The device offers print speeds of 100 pages per minute in both simplex and duplex, with scan speeds up to 120 images per minute. High-capacity paper trays and high-yield ink cartridges are designed to reduce user intervention while delivering a very competitive cost per page (CPP). Optional finishing and paper handling, including a stapler, hole punch, saddle stitch unit and A3 high-capacity feeder, allow a wide range of jobs to be handled by one central device. Optional SRA3 support is also available, extending media flexibility for more demanding print requirements.

The AM-C10000 has a low Typical Energy Consumption (TEC) value of 0.30 kWh, reducing energy use by up to 93% compared to laser printers in the same segment. It also uses more than 30% recycled plastic, supporting corporate sustainability objectives as well as day-to-day productivity.

“IT teams rarely receive recognition when printing works seamlessly, but they are always visible when devices are down or energy targets are missed,” said Jose Sanandres, Epson Europe.“We developed the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 to provide a central A3 solution that maintains high performance while using significantly less power than laser models in the same segment and requiring fewer interventions, so users can concentrate on their core activities.”

The AM-C10000 supports a range of Epson and third-party print management and workflow solutions to aid installation, configuration, security, fleet monitoring and remote services, helping IT teams and service providers manage larger fleets more efficiently. A dedicated RIP software solution will also be available, with launch planned for summer, further enhancing capability for advanced print workflows.

Model overview