Epson Expands Its Business Printer Range With Flagship Colour A3 Line Inkjet MFP For High-Speed, High Print Volume Environments(I)
|Model
|Category / role
|Key functions
|Engine / consumable technology
|Capacity / handling
|Duty / intended role
|Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000
|Flagship A3 colour line inkjet MFP for centralised office and managed print environments
|Print, copy, scan; optional finishing
|Heat-Free line inkjet; high-capacity ink cartridges; low TEC 0.3 kWh
|High-capacity paper trays; optional stapler, hole punch, saddle stitch unit; A3 high-capacity feeder; optional SRA3 support
|High-speed, high-volume office environments requiring low intervention, low CPP and significantly lower energy use than comparable devices in the same segment
i Based on Epson calculations, the Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 uses 93% less energy compared to the average energy of the 5 best-selling A3 76-100ppm Colour Laser MFP machines less than $30,000 in Europe (IDC, Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, Q4 2024 to Q3 2025 shipments, published Q4 2025). Comparison based on the Typical Energy Consumption (TEC) as published by ENERGY STAR or the manufacturers' official specifications. Where only TEC 2.0 data is available an equivalent TEC 3.0 value has been calculated. If no data is available the products have been removed from the comparison.
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Ayleen Dunbar
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