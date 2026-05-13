Sunny Leone Net Worth: Inside Her Rs 100+ Crore Lifestyle, Luxury Homes, Cars & Career Journey

Sunny Leone has built a successful career in films and business, earning a net worth of over Rs 100 crore. Known for item songs and cameo roles, she enjoys a luxury lifestyle with high-end properties and cars.

Sunny Leone, now 45, has built a strong career across Hindi and South Indian cinema. Known mainly for item songs and cameo roles, she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012. Despite limited lead roles, she has remained a popular public figure through films, reality shows, and digital presence.

Sunny Leone has reportedly built a net worth of around Rs 100–115 crore. She charges nearly Rs 3–4 crore per film, along with earnings from brand endorsements, social media collaborations, and business ventures. Her income sources extend beyond films, making her one of the most commercially successful celebrity personalities in the entertainment industry.

The actress owns multiple high-value properties. She reportedly has a luxurious penthouse in Mumbai's Andheri worth around Rs 16 crore and an office space in Oshiwara purchased for nearly Rs 8 crore in 2025. She also owns a bungalow in Los Angeles, located close to the Hollywood sign, reflecting her global lifestyle.

Sunny Leone owns a luxury car collection featuring brands like Maserati, BMW, and Audi, collectively worth crores. Born as Karanjit Kaur, she entered the film industry under her stage name and gained popularity with films like Ragini MMS 2, Raees, and Baadshaho. She continues to remain active in films and upcoming projects.