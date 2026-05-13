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Education Minister Meets With Ireland Ambassador

Education Minister Meets With Ireland Ambassador


2026-05-13 02:36:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland (non-resident) to the State of Qatar H E Alison Milton. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in the educational and academic fields and explored ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to issues of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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