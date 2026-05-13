Education Ministry Honours Private School Students Achieving Top Results Globally

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has held the third edition of its annual“fakhoron bik” (Proud of You) event, celebrating outstanding students from private schools who achieved top academic results globally across various curricula.

The ceremony, held at the Ministry's headquarters, was attended by Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, senior officials, school owners, principals, high-achieving students and their parents.

The event recognised students from private schools who secured first places worldwide in different academic systems, including British, American, Indian, International Baccalaureate, and national standards. It highlighted the strong academic outcomes of private schools in Qatar and aimed to encourage excellence while strengthening partnerships between the Ministry and private education institutions.

During the ceremony, top-performing students were honoured by senior officials and awarded certificates of excellence for achieving leading positions at both global and regional levels.

In his remarks, Al Naama praised the students' achievements and acknowledged the efforts of teachers, school leaders, and parents. He also highlighted Qatar's strong performance in international assessments and noted that one private school in Qatar had been ranked among the world's top 100 private schools according to the Spear's Schools Index, making it the only school in the country to achieve this distinction.

Dr. Rania Mohamed, Director of Private Schools and Kindergartens and Acting Director of Private Schools Licensing, attributed the students' success to the combined efforts of families, educators, and school administrations, supported by strategic initiatives aimed at improving education quality. She highlighted Qatar's strong international academic standing, including top global rankings in British system examinations conducted by Pearson for 2026, and noted that around 1,000 students achieved first place globally in academic subjects. She also pointed to students attaining a perfect 100% score in 2026 across different curricula.

The Ministry also showcased student performance across multiple education systems, including Qatari, Pearson British, Cambridge British, Oxford British, Indian, and American curricula. In a major announcement, the Ministry launched the“School Leadership Excellence Award” under the theme“Effective Leadership, Sustainable Education, and Clear Impact.”