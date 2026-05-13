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Smartmonitor Launches Allwell: Personal Safety Solution With Centralized Monitoring For Care Organizations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) earable safety devices paired with custom organizational portals enable real-time oversight and rapid response across client populations
San Jose, CA – March 26, 2026 – SmartMonitor, the leading provider of clinically validated solutions for the management of complex chronic conditions, has announced the launch of AllWell, a personal safety solution combining independent wearable devices with HIPAA-compliant organizational portals designed for service centers, group homes, residential programs, and remote support providers.
AllWell addresses a fundamental challenge in care delivery: maintaining client safety and independence across geographic distances while giving organizations the tools to monitor, respond, and demonstrate measurable outcomes.
Simple Devices, Powerful Protection
AllWell is available as a safety pendant or simplified watch, both operating independently without smartphone requirements. The waterproof devices include automatic fall detection with GPS alerts, emergency SOS button, two-way voice communication, geo-fencing, and 4G connectivity.
“We built AllWell for people who need straightforward safety technology and organizations that need serious monitoring capability,” said Anoo Nathan, CEO and Founder of SmartMonitor.
Centralized Monitoring with Custom Portals
For organizations managing multiple clients, AllWell offers custom, HIPAA-compliant portals designed specifically for service centers, group homes, and residential programs.
Through these secure portals, authorized staff can easily onboard their clients as well as access all client information in one place – organized, intuitive, and easy to navigate. Staff can update client details, including contacts, alert settings, and notification preferences, in real time. The portal displays health and movement trends, including activity levels, movement patterns, and changes over time. Teams can manage all settings, ensuring each client's safety preferences are tailored to their needs. Visual reports are available for download to support documentation, compliance, and care coordination.
When alerts occur, such as fall detection or emergency SOS, they appear instantly in the portal with GPS coordinates as well as being sent out via sms messages to selected contacts. Staff and caregivers can assess situations through two-way voice communication and coordinate response immediately, regardless of location. Every alert, response action, and communication is timestamped and recorded for compliance documentation.
Built for Vulnerable Populations
AllWell supports all organizations that assist with remote care and services.. The geo-fencing capability proves particularly valuable for clients with cognitive impairments who may wander or anyone whose safety depends on staying in familiar areas. When clients cross designated boundaries, organizations receive immediate alerts showing current location and movement direction.
“Remote support providers constantly balance client independence with safety responsibility,” said Desirea Leal-Bedel, Client Success Manager.“AllWell resolves this. Clients have freedom and organizations have oversight. The technology works continuously so staff can focus on actual care instead of routine check-ins.”
Availability
AllWell is available to SmartMonitor partners now. SmartMonitor offers customized implementation support, staff training, and ongoing technical assistance.
For more information, demonstrations, or implementation discussions, contact SmartMonitor at [email protected] or visit
About SmartMonitor
SmartMonitor is the leading provider of clinically validated solutions for the management of complex chronic conditions. The company's products, including AllWell and Inspyre, powered by Acuma Health, combine reliable client-facing devices with organizational tools that enable proactive care, rapid emergency response, and measurable outcomes. SmartMonitor is committed to technology that enhances both client independence and organizational effectiveness.
San Jose, CA – March 26, 2026 – SmartMonitor, the leading provider of clinically validated solutions for the management of complex chronic conditions, has announced the launch of AllWell, a personal safety solution combining independent wearable devices with HIPAA-compliant organizational portals designed for service centers, group homes, residential programs, and remote support providers.
AllWell addresses a fundamental challenge in care delivery: maintaining client safety and independence across geographic distances while giving organizations the tools to monitor, respond, and demonstrate measurable outcomes.
Simple Devices, Powerful Protection
AllWell is available as a safety pendant or simplified watch, both operating independently without smartphone requirements. The waterproof devices include automatic fall detection with GPS alerts, emergency SOS button, two-way voice communication, geo-fencing, and 4G connectivity.
“We built AllWell for people who need straightforward safety technology and organizations that need serious monitoring capability,” said Anoo Nathan, CEO and Founder of SmartMonitor.
Centralized Monitoring with Custom Portals
For organizations managing multiple clients, AllWell offers custom, HIPAA-compliant portals designed specifically for service centers, group homes, and residential programs.
Through these secure portals, authorized staff can easily onboard their clients as well as access all client information in one place – organized, intuitive, and easy to navigate. Staff can update client details, including contacts, alert settings, and notification preferences, in real time. The portal displays health and movement trends, including activity levels, movement patterns, and changes over time. Teams can manage all settings, ensuring each client's safety preferences are tailored to their needs. Visual reports are available for download to support documentation, compliance, and care coordination.
When alerts occur, such as fall detection or emergency SOS, they appear instantly in the portal with GPS coordinates as well as being sent out via sms messages to selected contacts. Staff and caregivers can assess situations through two-way voice communication and coordinate response immediately, regardless of location. Every alert, response action, and communication is timestamped and recorded for compliance documentation.
Built for Vulnerable Populations
AllWell supports all organizations that assist with remote care and services.. The geo-fencing capability proves particularly valuable for clients with cognitive impairments who may wander or anyone whose safety depends on staying in familiar areas. When clients cross designated boundaries, organizations receive immediate alerts showing current location and movement direction.
“Remote support providers constantly balance client independence with safety responsibility,” said Desirea Leal-Bedel, Client Success Manager.“AllWell resolves this. Clients have freedom and organizations have oversight. The technology works continuously so staff can focus on actual care instead of routine check-ins.”
Availability
AllWell is available to SmartMonitor partners now. SmartMonitor offers customized implementation support, staff training, and ongoing technical assistance.
For more information, demonstrations, or implementation discussions, contact SmartMonitor at [email protected] or visit
About SmartMonitor
SmartMonitor is the leading provider of clinically validated solutions for the management of complex chronic conditions. The company's products, including AllWell and Inspyre, powered by Acuma Health, combine reliable client-facing devices with organizational tools that enable proactive care, rapid emergency response, and measurable outcomes. SmartMonitor is committed to technology that enhances both client independence and organizational effectiveness.
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