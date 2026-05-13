Fourth Stage Of Bakukhankandi Int'l Cycling Race Kicks Off

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The fourth stage of the Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan international cycling race has kick off, AzerNEWS reports.

The cyclists will start from Ganja and cover a distance of 152.8 kilometers to Naftalan in this stage.

Yesterday, in the third stage, the Russian member of the Kazakhstani XDS Astana team, Gleb Suritsa, reached the finish line first.

In the second stage, the distance from Sea Breeze to Ismayilli was won by Yevgeny Fyodorov, a member of the Kazakhstani XDS Astana team.

The winner of the first stage was the Belarusian member of the Chinese Li-Ning Star team, Alexey Shnirko.

Some 24 teams representing 20 countries of the world are competing in the 2.1 category of the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The total prize fund of the five-stage race is more than 50 thousand euros. The race will conclude on May 14.