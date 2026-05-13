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Global Deeptech Conference 2026 At OIST In Okinawa, Japan Opens Startup Pitch Applications For Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ◽️OIST-Lifetime Startup Elevate 2026 Announced
Lifetime Ventures, in collaboration with Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST), will host OIST-Lifetime Startup Elevate 2026, an international deeptech startup conference held at the OIST campus in Okinawa, Japan, from November 4–6, 2026.
Applications for startup pitch participants open today, May 13, 2026.
◽️A Global Platform for Fundraising and Collaboration
Startup Elevate connects entrepreneurs with global investors, corporations, and researchers to accelerate fundraising, strategic partnerships, and research collaboration. Participants will gain access to matching opportunities with leading VCs, CVCs, and corporate partners, investor mentoring and feedback sessions, and global networking opportunities.
The inaugural 2025 event welcomed 514 participants from 18 countries and generated 370 investor-startup matching meetings, achieving 97% attendee satisfaction and an NPS above 60. The conference led to active fundraising and partnership discussions, with participants describing it as“a truly unique environment for meaningful connections, unlike conventional pitch events.”
◽️Pitch Elevate: A Selective Stage for Global Founders
Selected startups will pitch directly to international investors through a highly competitive selection process. The program features up to five startup pitches per day, investor-focused fundraising and partnership pitches, and pre-event mentoring by venture capitalists.
Applications are open to startups from pre-incorporation teams to early-stage ventures. Startups not selected for the main stage may still participate through poster exhibitions and investor networking sessions.
◽️Featured Guest Speaker and Judge
Benjamin Kim
Special Guest Judge & Panel Speaker - Life Science Day (November 4)
Benjamin Kim, Partner at Playground Global, is a venture capitalist investing in next-generation engineered biology startups. His investments include Atomic AI, Infinimmune, Outpace Bio, and Manifold Bio.
Before joining Playground Global, Kim earned a PhD in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering from Stanford University, where he also conducted research as an NSF Fellow.
At Startup Elevate 2026, Kim will join Life Science Day as a guest judge and panel speaker, discussing the future of biotech and life science innovation from a global investor perspective. Additional international investors are expected to join as guest speakers, offering founders valuable opportunities to connect directly with leading global investors in life science and deeptech.
◽️New for 2026: OIST Innovation Day
This year's conference introduces a new dedicated program:
“OIST Innovation Day”
This special day will provide entrepreneurs and investors with direct access to:
- Pre-commercial research seeds originating from OIST
- Intellectual property and cutting-edge deeptech technologies
By bringing researchers, founders, and investors to the same table, the program provides significant value for entrepreneurs seeking collaborative research and spinout opportunities.
◽️Three Industry-Focused Days
Day 1 - Life Science Day: Drug discovery, healthcare, biotechnology, and related fields
Day 2 - OIST Innovation Day: Research commercialization and collaborative innovation
Day 3 - Deeptech Day: Energy, quantum technology, advanced materials, and beyond
◽️Why Deeptech in Okinawa - Why Now?
Japan continues to attract increasing global attention due to:
The world's third-largest R&D investment scale
A strong accumulation of patents and scientific research
Startup Elevate is designed to bridge“research and capital” in the shortest possible distance.
Okinawa Prefecture has also been selected by the Japanese Cabinet Office as a“Next Startup Ecosystem Hub City,” aiming to establish itself as a gateway for international startups and innovation.
The region is actively promoting four high-impact industries:
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Circular Economy
- Tourism
By hosting a global conference at OIST - one of the world's leading research institutions - the organizers aim to create opportunities for fundraising, strategic partnerships, and research collaboration while contributing to regional economic development through science and technology innovation.
◽️Application Information for Startups
- Eligibility: Deeptech startups (including pre-incorporation teams)
- Stage: Pre-seed to early stage
- Application Deadline: By the end of August 2026
- Selection Process: Application review + interview
◽️Event Overview
- Dates: November 4–6, 2026
- Venue: OIST Campus, Okinawa, Japan
- Organizers: OIST Innovation, Lifetime Ventures
- Format: Invitation-based (startup participation subject to selection)
◽️Contact Information
Event Website
- OIST-Lifetime Startup Elevate 2026 EN
Application Forms
- Startup Application Form
- Sponsor Inquiry Form
Lifetime Ventures, in collaboration with Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST), will host OIST-Lifetime Startup Elevate 2026, an international deeptech startup conference held at the OIST campus in Okinawa, Japan, from November 4–6, 2026.
Applications for startup pitch participants open today, May 13, 2026.
◽️A Global Platform for Fundraising and Collaboration
Startup Elevate connects entrepreneurs with global investors, corporations, and researchers to accelerate fundraising, strategic partnerships, and research collaboration. Participants will gain access to matching opportunities with leading VCs, CVCs, and corporate partners, investor mentoring and feedback sessions, and global networking opportunities.
The inaugural 2025 event welcomed 514 participants from 18 countries and generated 370 investor-startup matching meetings, achieving 97% attendee satisfaction and an NPS above 60. The conference led to active fundraising and partnership discussions, with participants describing it as“a truly unique environment for meaningful connections, unlike conventional pitch events.”
◽️Pitch Elevate: A Selective Stage for Global Founders
Selected startups will pitch directly to international investors through a highly competitive selection process. The program features up to five startup pitches per day, investor-focused fundraising and partnership pitches, and pre-event mentoring by venture capitalists.
Applications are open to startups from pre-incorporation teams to early-stage ventures. Startups not selected for the main stage may still participate through poster exhibitions and investor networking sessions.
◽️Featured Guest Speaker and Judge
Benjamin Kim
Special Guest Judge & Panel Speaker - Life Science Day (November 4)
Benjamin Kim, Partner at Playground Global, is a venture capitalist investing in next-generation engineered biology startups. His investments include Atomic AI, Infinimmune, Outpace Bio, and Manifold Bio.
Before joining Playground Global, Kim earned a PhD in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering from Stanford University, where he also conducted research as an NSF Fellow.
At Startup Elevate 2026, Kim will join Life Science Day as a guest judge and panel speaker, discussing the future of biotech and life science innovation from a global investor perspective. Additional international investors are expected to join as guest speakers, offering founders valuable opportunities to connect directly with leading global investors in life science and deeptech.
◽️New for 2026: OIST Innovation Day
This year's conference introduces a new dedicated program:
“OIST Innovation Day”
This special day will provide entrepreneurs and investors with direct access to:
- Pre-commercial research seeds originating from OIST
- Intellectual property and cutting-edge deeptech technologies
By bringing researchers, founders, and investors to the same table, the program provides significant value for entrepreneurs seeking collaborative research and spinout opportunities.
◽️Three Industry-Focused Days
Day 1 - Life Science Day: Drug discovery, healthcare, biotechnology, and related fields
Day 2 - OIST Innovation Day: Research commercialization and collaborative innovation
Day 3 - Deeptech Day: Energy, quantum technology, advanced materials, and beyond
◽️Why Deeptech in Okinawa - Why Now?
Japan continues to attract increasing global attention due to:
The world's third-largest R&D investment scale
A strong accumulation of patents and scientific research
Startup Elevate is designed to bridge“research and capital” in the shortest possible distance.
Okinawa Prefecture has also been selected by the Japanese Cabinet Office as a“Next Startup Ecosystem Hub City,” aiming to establish itself as a gateway for international startups and innovation.
The region is actively promoting four high-impact industries:
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Circular Economy
- Tourism
By hosting a global conference at OIST - one of the world's leading research institutions - the organizers aim to create opportunities for fundraising, strategic partnerships, and research collaboration while contributing to regional economic development through science and technology innovation.
◽️Application Information for Startups
- Eligibility: Deeptech startups (including pre-incorporation teams)
- Stage: Pre-seed to early stage
- Application Deadline: By the end of August 2026
- Selection Process: Application review + interview
◽️Event Overview
- Dates: November 4–6, 2026
- Venue: OIST Campus, Okinawa, Japan
- Organizers: OIST Innovation, Lifetime Ventures
- Format: Invitation-based (startup participation subject to selection)
◽️Contact Information
Event Website
- OIST-Lifetime Startup Elevate 2026 EN
Application Forms
- Startup Application Form
- Sponsor Inquiry Form
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