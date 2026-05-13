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Voltatron Gets Off To A Strong Start In 2026 Focus On Expanding Organic Growth And Continuing The M&A Agenda
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Voltatron AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Voltatron Gets Off to a Strong Start in 2026 – Focus on Expanding Organic Growth and Continuing the M&A Agenda
13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Voltatron Gets Off to a Strong Start in 2026 – Focus on Expanding Organic Growth and Continuing the M&A Agenda
-€0.02 in the comparable prior-year quarter. The Voltatron Group's equity improved to €6.5 million as of the balance sheet date (December 31, 2025: €3.0 million). During the reporting period, the development was primarily driven by the realized bargain purchase from the KOMITEC acquisition and by the increased capital reserve in connection with the planned capital increase through non-cash contributions. Taking into account existing loans from related parties totaling €39.5 million, which have an equity-substituting character due to subordination agreements, economic equity amounts to €46.0 million. Growth Agenda 2026: Buy-and-Build plus accelerated organic growth Voltatron is resolutely continuing its buy-and-build strategy while intensifying its organic growth activities: In addition to acquisitions, the Group is placing a strong emphasis on expanding into new international markets. The aim is to capitalize on consolidation opportunities and drive growth from its own platform. To drive growth beyond its home market of Germany, Voltatron is initially turning its attention to the Asia-Pacific region. By expanding a network of suppliers and partners, the company aims to strengthen its service portfolio and create additional resilience in procurement. For the 2026 fiscal year, Voltatron continues to expect revenue from continuing operations of between €47 million and €51 million. The operating gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of consolidated revenue) is expected to range between 37% and 44%. The EBITDA margin is projected to be between 7% and 10%. The EBT margin is influenced by amortization effects related to purchase price allocation and is expected to be around -2%; adjusted for these effects, the Voltatron Group is targeting an EBT margin of 3% to 4%. The interim consolidated financial statement as of March 31, 2026, is available on the Voltatron website at: #interim-reports 1 The adjusted EBITDA margin corresponds to operating profit (EBIT) relative to consolidated revenue and is further adjusted for valuation-induced earnings effects from business combinations under IFRS 3 resulting exclusively from purchase price allocations, provided these are non-cash in nature and do not distort the comparability of operating performance between reporting periods and within the scope of consolidation. This metric serves to illustrate operating profitability before the PPA-related valuation and timing effects required by accounting standards. 2 The adjusted EBT margin corresponds to EBT (earnings before income taxes) as a percentage of consolidated revenue and is adjusted for the PPA effects included in adjusted EBITDA as well as for all PPA-related depreciation/amortization of acquired property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, to the extent that these result from fair value measurements in the context of IFRS 3 purchase price allocation. This metric is used to present earnings performance before income taxes, excluding non-operating valuation effects resulting from business combinations. - END - About Voltatron AG Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology. Further information is available at . Media & Capital Markets Contact Voltatron AG
Stefan Westemeyer
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 160 951 287 54
Email: ... 13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltatron AG
|Flößaustraße 22
|90763 Fürth
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 3771750
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4LE9
|WKN:
|A2E4LE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326568
|
2326568 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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