Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Voltatron Gets Off to a Strong Start in 2026 – Focus on Expanding Organic Growth and Continuing the M&A Agenda

13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Voltatron Gets Off to a Strong Start in 2026 – Focus on Expanding Organic Growth and Continuing the M&A Agenda

Strong revenue in the first quarter as a result of consistent platform development and the acquisition of KOMITEC electronics GmbH: Revenue from continuing operations at €12.6 million

High operational quality confirmed: Gross margin at 53.8% – EBITDA margin of 8.0% on plan, adjusted for bargain purchase from the KOMITEC acquisition 2026 forecast confirmed: Consolidated revenue between €47 and €51 million; operating gross margin 37-44%; EBITDA margin 7-10%; adjusted EBT margin 3-4% Fürth, Germany, May 13, 2026 – Voltatron AG (VOTR, DE000A2E4LE9) today published its interim consolidated financial statement as of March 31, 2026. The first quarter marks a solid start to a year in which the Group aims to reach the next stage of development based on the established platform structure. Voltatron is combining the consistent continuation of its buy-and-build strategy with an additional focus on faster organic growth and a stronger international orientation. Despite a market environment that remains challenging, the expected revenue and earnings situation is in line with the Management Board's assumptions. The Board has accordingly confirmed its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. “Despite all the opportunities available to us, the current market situation requires very close monitoring. At present, we see no signs that the challenging conditions are easing. We therefore intend to drive our growth through our own initiatives. In addition to further increasing our operational profitability, we aim in the coming months to consistently continue our M&A activities as well as the announced expansion of organic growth. We have laid the groundwork for this. Now it is a matter of demonstrating quality in execution,” emphasizes Voltatron CEO Martin Hartmann. The market environment in the first three months was characterized in particular by greater caution regarding new orders, shorter lead times, and, at the same time, increasing delivery times, partly as a result of geopolitical crises. The Voltatron Group responded with consistent countermeasures – primarily by focusing on process speed and quality, high flexibility, and intensified customer communication to identify bottlenecks in component supply at an early stage and, if necessary, expand the network used for regular procurement to include additional, reliable sources. In the current fiscal year, Voltatron is continuing the announced diversification of its customer portfolio. With the service portfolio broadened through acquisitions and the expanded production network, the Group aims to attract new customer groups as well as generate additional volumes from existing customers. Clear Increase in Revenue – Bargain Purchase Impacting the P&L In its continuing operations, Voltatron generated revenue of €12.6 million in the first three months of 2026 (prior year: €1.7 million). The increase is the result of three acquisitions now completed, most recently that of KOMITEC electronics GmbH at the beginning of the year. In addition, other operating income of €1.2 million (prior year: €0.1 million) is characterized by a one-time effect from the initial consolidation of KOMITEC, acquired on January 8, 2026. The valuation of the acquired assets and liabilities, which were offset against each other, as part of the purchase price allocation, resulted in a so-called bargain purchase (a negative difference between the purchase price and the fair value of the acquired net assets). This amount of €1.1 million was recognized as other operating income. Accordingly, the Group generated total operating performance of €13.8 million (prior year: €2.3 million) from its continuing operations in the first quarter. Taking into account the cost of materials for the continuing operations of €7.0 million (prior year: €1.1 million), this results in a gross profit of €6.8 million (prior year: €1.2 million). Of this amount, approximately €1.1 million is attributable to the one-time“bargain purchase” described above. The operating gross profit margin adjusted for this effect is 45.1%. The materials ratio (calculated as the ratio of cost of materials to revenue and change in inventory) is not affected by this and amounts to 55.9%. The ratio of personnel expenses to total operating performance stands at approximately 24%. Earnings Level also Satisfactory in Adjusted Terms – Continuous Improvement Targeted EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to €2.1 million (prior year: €0.1 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 16.6%. Excluding the bargain purchase, adjusted EBITDA was €1.0 million and the margin was 8.1%. Earnings before taxes (EBT) from continuing operations amounted to €0.4 million (prior year: -€0.2 million). This corresponds to a margin of 2.9%. Adjusted for the bargain purchase and the amortization effects from purchase price allocations, EBT for the continuing operations amounts to €0.2 million (adjusted EBT margin: 1.8%). Based on the net income for continuing operations of €0.3 million in Q1/2026 (Q1/2025: -€0.5 million), basic earnings per share amounted to €0.02, compared to

-€0.02 in the comparable prior-year quarter. The Voltatron Group's equity improved to €6.5 million as of the balance sheet date (December 31, 2025: €3.0 million). During the reporting period, the development was primarily driven by the realized bargain purchase from the KOMITEC acquisition and by the increased capital reserve in connection with the planned capital increase through non-cash contributions. Taking into account existing loans from related parties totaling €39.5 million, which have an equity-substituting character due to subordination agreements, economic equity amounts to €46.0 million. Growth Agenda 2026: Buy-and-Build plus accelerated organic growth Voltatron is resolutely continuing its buy-and-build strategy while intensifying its organic growth activities: In addition to acquisitions, the Group is placing a strong emphasis on expanding into new international markets. The aim is to capitalize on consolidation opportunities and drive growth from its own platform. To drive growth beyond its home market of Germany, Voltatron is initially turning its attention to the Asia-Pacific region. By expanding a network of suppliers and partners, the company aims to strengthen its service portfolio and create additional resilience in procurement. For the 2026 fiscal year, Voltatron continues to expect revenue from continuing operations of between €47 million and €51 million. The operating gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of consolidated revenue) is expected to range between 37% and 44%. The EBITDA margin is projected to be between 7% and 10%. The EBT margin is influenced by amortization effects related to purchase price allocation and is expected to be around -2%; adjusted for these effects, the Voltatron Group is targeting an EBT margin of 3% to 4%. The interim consolidated financial statement as of March 31, 2026, is available on the Voltatron website at: #interim-reports 1 The adjusted EBITDA margin corresponds to operating profit (EBIT) relative to consolidated revenue and is further adjusted for valuation-induced earnings effects from business combinations under IFRS 3 resulting exclusively from purchase price allocations, provided these are non-cash in nature and do not distort the comparability of operating performance between reporting periods and within the scope of consolidation. This metric serves to illustrate operating profitability before the PPA-related valuation and timing effects required by accounting standards. 2 The adjusted EBT margin corresponds to EBT (earnings before income taxes) as a percentage of consolidated revenue and is adjusted for the PPA effects included in adjusted EBITDA as well as for all PPA-related depreciation/amortization of acquired property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, to the extent that these result from fair value measurements in the context of IFRS 3 purchase price allocation. This metric is used to present earnings performance before income taxes, excluding non-operating valuation effects resulting from business combinations. - END - About Voltatron AG Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology. Further information is available at . Media & Capital Markets Contact Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

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