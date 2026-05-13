SFC Energy AG Increases Profitability In Q1 2026 Record Order From Ukraine For Defense And Civilian Applications As Part Of The German Federal Government's Enablement Initiative Forecast Raised
|
SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
SFC Energy AG increases profitability in Q1 2026 – Record order from Ukraine for defense and civilian applications as part of the German Federal Government's Enablement Initiative – Forecast raised
13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SFC Energy AG increases profitability in Q1 2026 – Record order from Ukraine for defense and civilian applications as part of the German Federal Government's Enablement Initiative – Forecast raised
In the first quarter of 2026, incoming orders amounted to EUR 24,270 thousand. The order backlog totalled EUR 68,767 thousand as at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 78,625 thousand).
Segment performance
Sales in the Clean Energy segment amounted to EUR 24,684 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 28,388 thousand). The decline compared with the prior-year period was primarily attributable to lower sales in the core target markets, partly due to the prioritization of production and delivery capacities for the record order from Ukraine.
The Clean Energy segment remained the higher-sales segment, accounting for 72.4% of Group sales (Q1/2025: 73.5%). At the same time, the share of Group sales generated by the Clean Power Management segment increased significantly to 27.6% (Q1/2025: 26.5%). Sales in this segment declined during the reporting quarter to EUR 9,431 thousand from EUR 10,231 thousand in the previous year due to lower sales of power management solutions.
Earnings
The decline in Group sales led to a decrease in gross profit by 15.0%, or EUR 2,565 thousand, to EUR 14,562 thousand compared with the prior-year period (Q1/2025: EUR 17,127 thousand). As a result, the gross profit margin in the reporting quarter amounted to 42.7% (Q1/2025: 44.3%), slightly above the gross profit margin for the 2025 financial year (40.8%).
Gross profit by segment compared with the previous year was as follows:
EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects declined year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to EUR 6,150 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 6,317 thousand) due to lower sales combined with a gross profit margin slightly below the prior-year level. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0% (Q1/2025: 16.4%) was above both the level of the prior-year quarter and the level for the 2025 financial year (11.6%). The positive margin development was mainly attributable to a balanced other operating result, following high net foreign exchange losses in the prior year, as well as lower operating expenses.
Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 4,213 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 4,515 thousand). The resulting adjusted EBIT margin of 12.3% (Q1/2025: 11.7%) was above both the level of the prior-year quarter and significantly above the margin for the 2025 financial year (6.2%). The first quarter of 2026 closed with Group net profit for the period of EUR 1,772 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 2,273 thousand). Basic and diluted earnings per share in accordance with IFRS amounted to EUR 0.10 each during the reporting quarter (Q1/2025: EUR 0.13 each).
Balance sheet and employee development
As at 31 March 2026, the equity ratio stood at 73.8%, slightly above the level at the 2025 balance sheet date (31 December 2025: 72.0%). Net financial position (freely available cash and cash equivalents less liabilities to banks) decreased to EUR 42,337 thousand as at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 43,290 thousand). At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the SFC Energy Group employed 499 permanent staff members (31 December 2025: 495).
Forecast
Overall, SFC recorded a positive start to the 2026 financial year. An additional strong impetus for growth and profitability is being provided by the contract concluded in the second quarter of the current financial year for the supply of fuel cell products and accessories to Ukraine for military and civilian applications. The order forms part of an Enablement Initiative financed by the German Federal Government. The order volume amounts to more than EUR 42,000 thousand. Deliveries are set to commence as early as the second quarter and are expected to be completed by the end of the 2026 financial year. This order represents the largest single order in SFC's corporate history to date.
As a result of this major order, the Management Board of SFC raised its guidance for the 2026 financial year on 12 May. Sales is now expected to range between EUR 163.0 million and EUR 175.0 million, following the previous guidance published in the 2025 Annual Report of approximately EUR 150.0 million to EUR 160.0 million. In addition, the forecast range for adjusted EBITDA has been increased to EUR 29.0 million to EUR 34.0 million (previously: EUR 20.0 million to EUR 24.0 million). Likewise, the range for adjusted EBIT has been raised to EUR 20.5 million to EUR 25.5 million (previously: EUR 11.0 million to EUR 15.0 million).
Key figures Q1 2026/Q1 2025
* As of 31 March 2026/31 December 2025
Detailed financial information
SFC Energy AG's report on the first three months of 2026 is available at .
SFC Energy AG will be holding a conference call in English for interested investors and members of the press at 9.00 a.m. today, 13 May 2026.
To take part in the conference call, please register here:
About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.
Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy's reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.
Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.
SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578 ).
SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:
* * *
This corporate news may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections regarding the future development of the company (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements can be recognised by terms such as“assume”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“intend”,“will” or“should” as well as their negation and similar variants or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not based on historical facts. They are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of SFC Energy AG and involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements contained in this corporate news apply only as of the date of this release. The company will not update or revise the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this corporate news to reflect any subsequent events, circumstances or inaccuracies that may arise after the date of this corporate news as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and assumes no obligation to do so. We provide no guarantee whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will materialise.
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326456
|
2326456 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment