SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

SFC Energy AG increases profitability in Q1 2026 – Record order from Ukraine for defense and civilian applications as part of the German Federal Government's Enablement Initiative – Forecast raised

13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy AG increases profitability in Q1 2026 – Record order from Ukraine for defense and civilian applications as part of the German Federal Government's Enablement Initiative – Forecast raised

Group sales of EUR 34,115 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 38,620 thousand)

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 6,150 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 6,317 thousand); adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0% (Q1/2025: 16.4%)

Adjusted EBIT of EUR 4,213 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 4,515 thousand); adjusted EBIT margin of 12.3% (Q1/2025: 11.7%)

Solid liquidity position with freely available cash and cash equivalents of EUR 45,365 thousand Forecast for full-year 2026 raised following record order Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 13 May 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578 ), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, has published its figures for the first quarter of 2026 today. Report by the Management Board Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG:“We would like to thank Ukraine and the German Federal Government for their trust and are proud to be able to make a meaningful and important contribution as part of the Enablement Initiative. The largest single order in SFC's corporate history underscores the technological performance and reliability of our combat-proven, highly mobile energy solutions for security-critical applications. At the same time, we made a solid start to the 2026 financial year and significantly improved our profitability despite an expected lower sales level compared to the previous year. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%, we once again achieved a high level of profitability and exceeded our internal planning for the first quarter. In addition, during the first quarter, we deliberately prioritised production and delivery capacities in order to ensure our ability to fulfil the record order, announced on 12 May. The fact that we were nevertheless able to significantly increase our earnings power despite this temporary sales-dampening prioritisation underlines the increasing scalability of our business model as well as SFC's operational strength. The record order from Ukraine provides additional momentum for growth and profitability – not only for the current financial year, but also beyond. It further strengthens our position as a leading provider of highly mobile and resilient energy supply systems for security-critical military and civilian applications. Overall, we continue to see strong demand for resilient off-grid energy solutions in the areas of defense, public and civilian security, and critical infrastructure. It is particularly encouraging that our sales activities in the defense sector are now increasingly translating into concrete large-scale projects. In addition, we expect further impetus from the resumption of business in India from the second quarter onwards – as India's fiscal year begins in April – the regional expansion of our defense business, initial OEM projects in Germany, and new regional projects across Europe. Our oil and gas business in Canada also continues to develop positively, as already reflected in the first published follow-up orders. In North America, we remain cautious in light of ongoing uncertainties relating to exchange rates and tariff policies; overall, however, we clearly remain on track to achieve our targets in the region. Against the backdrop of the record order and the overall positive business performance, we have significantly raised our guidance for the 2026 financial year. SFC is excellently positioned to sustainably benefit from global growth trends in the areas of security, energy independence and critical infrastructure, and to consistently continue its profitable growth trajectory.” Development of sales and order situation In the period from 1 January to 31 March 2026, the SFC Energy Group generated sales of EUR 34,115 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 38,620 thousand). Sales was therefore 11.7% below the prior-year quarter, which had been driven by strong business performance in North America. In addition, negative currency translation effects from sales generated in the United States, Canada and India adversely affected sales development during the reporting period. Sales by segment in EUR thousand Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Clean Energy 24,684 28,388 Clean Power Management 9,431 10,231 Total 34,115 38,620 In the first quarter of 2026, incoming orders amounted to EUR 24,270 thousand. The order backlog totalled EUR 68,767 thousand as at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 78,625 thousand). Segment performance Sales in the Clean Energy segment amounted to EUR 24,684 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 28,388 thousand). The decline compared with the prior-year period was primarily attributable to lower sales in the core target markets, partly due to the prioritization of production and delivery capacities for the record order from Ukraine. The Clean Energy segment remained the higher-sales segment, accounting for 72.4% of Group sales (Q1/2025: 73.5%). At the same time, the share of Group sales generated by the Clean Power Management segment increased significantly to 27.6% (Q1/2025: 26.5%). Sales in this segment declined during the reporting quarter to EUR 9,431 thousand from EUR 10,231 thousand in the previous year due to lower sales of power management solutions. Earnings The decline in Group sales led to a decrease in gross profit by 15.0%, or EUR 2,565 thousand, to EUR 14,562 thousand compared with the prior-year period (Q1/2025: EUR 17,127 thousand). As a result, the gross profit margin in the reporting quarter amounted to 42.7% (Q1/2025: 44.3%), slightly above the gross profit margin for the 2025 financial year (40.8%). Gross profit by segment compared with the previous year was as follows: Gross profit by segment in EUR thousand Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Clean Energy 12,033 13,931 Clean Power Management 2,529 3,197 Total 14,562 17,127 EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects declined year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to EUR 6,150 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 6,317 thousand) due to lower sales combined with a gross profit margin slightly below the prior-year level. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0% (Q1/2025: 16.4%) was above both the level of the prior-year quarter and the level for the 2025 financial year (11.6%). The positive margin development was mainly attributable to a balanced other operating result, following high net foreign exchange losses in the prior year, as well as lower operating expenses. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 4,213 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 4,515 thousand). The resulting adjusted EBIT margin of 12.3% (Q1/2025: 11.7%) was above both the level of the prior-year quarter and significantly above the margin for the 2025 financial year (6.2%). The first quarter of 2026 closed with Group net profit for the period of EUR 1,772 thousand (Q1/2025: EUR 2,273 thousand). Basic and diluted earnings per share in accordance with IFRS amounted to EUR 0.10 each during the reporting quarter (Q1/2025: EUR 0.13 each). Balance sheet and employee development As at 31 March 2026, the equity ratio stood at 73.8%, slightly above the level at the 2025 balance sheet date (31 December 2025: 72.0%). Net financial position (freely available cash and cash equivalents less liabilities to banks) decreased to EUR 42,337 thousand as at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 43,290 thousand). At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the SFC Energy Group employed 499 permanent staff members (31 December 2025: 495). Forecast Overall, SFC recorded a positive start to the 2026 financial year. An additional strong impetus for growth and profitability is being provided by the contract concluded in the second quarter of the current financial year for the supply of fuel cell products and accessories to Ukraine for military and civilian applications. The order forms part of an Enablement Initiative financed by the German Federal Government. The order volume amounts to more than EUR 42,000 thousand. Deliveries are set to commence as early as the second quarter and are expected to be completed by the end of the 2026 financial year. This order represents the largest single order in SFC's corporate history to date. As a result of this major order, the Management Board of SFC raised its guidance for the 2026 financial year on 12 May. Sales is now expected to range between EUR 163.0 million and EUR 175.0 million, following the previous guidance published in the 2025 Annual Report of approximately EUR 150.0 million to EUR 160.0 million. In addition, the forecast range for adjusted EBITDA has been increased to EUR 29.0 million to EUR 34.0 million (previously: EUR 20.0 million to EUR 24.0 million). Likewise, the range for adjusted EBIT has been raised to EUR 20.5 million to EUR 25.5 million (previously: EUR 11.0 million to EUR 15.0 million). Key figures Q1 2026/Q1 2025 EUR thousands 1. Jan. – 31. Mar. 2026 1. Jan. – 31. Mar.2025 Sales 34,115 38,620 Gross profit 14,562 17,127 Gross margin 42.7% 44.3% EBITDA 5,009 4,723 EBITDA margin 14.7% 12.2% Adjusted EBITDA 6,150 6,317 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.0% 16.4% EBIT 3,071 2,921 EBIT margin 9.0% 7.6% Adjusted EBIT 4,213 4,515 Adjusted EBIT margin 12.3% 11.7% Consolidated net result

for the period 1,772 2,273 Order backlog* 68,767 78,625 * As of 31 March 2026/31 December 2025 Detailed financial information SFC Energy AG's report on the first three months of 2026 is available at . SFC Energy AG will be holding a conference call in English for interested investors and members of the press at 9.00 a.m. today, 13 May 2026. To take part in the conference call, please register here: About SFC Energy Group SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure. Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy's reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries. Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578 ). SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

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Website: sfc * * * This corporate news may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections regarding the future development of the company (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements can be recognised by terms such as“assume”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“intend”,“will” or“should” as well as their negation and similar variants or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not based on historical facts. They are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of SFC Energy AG and involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements contained in this corporate news apply only as of the date of this release. The company will not update or revise the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this corporate news to reflect any subsequent events, circumstances or inaccuracies that may arise after the date of this corporate news as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and assumes no obligation to do so. We provide no guarantee whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will materialise. 13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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