403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal From Trading
|
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
13-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 13 May 2026:
EDX Medical Group Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: EDX
ISIN: GB00BNDMJS47
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:...
Website:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2326224 13-May-2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment