MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release13.05.2026 at 09:00 EEST

Nokia appoints Emma Falck as President of Mobile Infrastructure and member of the Group Leadership Team

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the appointment of Emma Falck as President of Mobile Infrastructure and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team, effective 1 September 2026.

Falck brings extensive experience leading transformation and improving performance in complex global technology businesses. She joins Nokia from Siemens, where she serves as Executive Vice President, Products, Smart Infrastructure Buildings, leading a global organization across product management and development, and supply chain. At Siemens, she held senior strategy roles and led technology organizations building automation, software and connected devices. Earlier in her career, she was a Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group and held senior leadership roles at KONE. She holds a PhD in Computational Physics from Aalto University.

“I'm delighted to welcome Emma to Team Nokia. As AI moves toward physical AI, networks need to become AI-native by design for both 5G Advanced and 6G.

Our focus in Mobile Infrastructure is clear: To help our customers succeed by building a software-led infrastructure business that leverages open interfaces, standards, and a rich partner ecosystem to accelerate innovation.

Emma brings broad transformation experience, operational leadership and a fresh perspective from global businesses that use technology to enable automation. She is the right leader to take MI into this new chapter,” said Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia.

“I'm excited to join Nokia at a pivotal moment for our customers and the industry. As networks evolve to support new AI-driven demands, customers need partners who can deliver with speed and predictability, and turn technology roadmaps into real-world performance.

Mobile Infrastructure's breadth across core software, radio networks and technology standards is a solid foundation. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our execution, embed AI into our development and delivery processes, and bring the next wave of innovation to our customers,” said Falck.

Falck will be based in Espoo, Finland and report to Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Hotard.

Additional background information on all current members of the Group Leadership Team can be found at:

Emma Falck, CV

Born: 1977

Nationality: Finnish

Education



Doctor of Science in Technology, Department of Engineering Physics and Mathematics, Aalto University Master of Science in Technology, Department of Engineering Physics and Mathematics, Aalto University

Experience

10/2024– Siemens

Executive Vice President, Products, Smart Infrastructure Buildings



04/2023–09/2024 Siemens

Senior Vice President and Head of Connected Devices business segment, Smart Infrastructure



09/2020–03/2023 Siemens

Head of Strategy, Smart Infrastructure



05/2017–08/2020 Boston Consulting Group

Managing Director and Partner



09/2014–04/2017 KONE

Vice President, Greater China Area New Equipment Business and China Frontline Product Strategy and Marketing



04/2012–08/2014 KONE

Director, Strategy Development



03/2007–04/2012 Boston Consulting Group



Principal

Project Leader

Associate Consultant

09/2005–02/2007 Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Postdoctoral Fellow



09/2000–08/2005 Aalto University

PhD Student and Postdoctoral Researcher



Emma Falck image: emmafalck-2.jpg (4464×2976)

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