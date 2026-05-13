First Three Months 2026 Interim Report: Solid Performance And Debut Asset Rotation Transaction Completed. Full-Year 2026 Guidance For Adjusted EBITDA And Investments Reiterated
|EUR, millions
|3M 2026
|3M 2025
|Change
|Adjusted EBITDA
|192.2
|188.5
|2.0%
|Green Capacities
|86.3
|109.3
|(21.0%)
|Networks
|80.7
|74.1
|8.9%
|Reserve Capacities
|15.2
|17.4
|(12.6%)
|Customers & Solutions
|13.1
|(14.2)
|n/a
|Other activities and eliminations2
|(3.1)
|1.9
|n/a
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|20.1%
|23.5%
|(3.4 pp)
|EBITDA
|175.4
|160.1
|9.6%
|Adjusted EBIT
|126.3
|138.4
|(8.7%)
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|109.5
|110.0
|(0.5%)
|Adjusted Net Profit
|86.7
|107.8
|(19.6%)
|Net profit
|72.8
|83.9
|(13.2%)
|Investments
|156.9
|146.5
|7.1%
|Networks
|110.8
|65.5
|69.2%
|Green Capacities
|39.1
|71.4
|(45.2%)
|Customers & Solutions
|2.0
|5.2
|(61.5%)
|Reserve Capacities
|1.7
|0.5
|240.0%
|Other activities and eliminations2
|3.3
|3.9
|(15.4%)
|FFO
|154.8
|149.2
|3.8%
|FCF
|(74.3)
|16.7
|n/a
|Adjusted ROE LTM
|8.0%
|11.3%
|(3.3 pp)
|ROE LTM
|6.0%
|10.0%
|(4.0 pp)
|Adjusted ROCE LTM
|7.1%
|8.9%
|(1.8 pp)
|ROCE LTM
|5.8%
|8.1%
|(2.3 pp)
|EPS
|1.01
|1.16
|(12.9%)
|DPS
|0.683
|0.663
|3.0%
|31 Mar 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|Change
|Net Debt
|1,893.1
|1,912.0
|(1.0%)
|Net Working Capital
|134.7
|43.6
|91.1
|Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM, times
|3.44
|3.50
|(1.7%)
|FFO LTM/Net Debt
|21.5%
|21.0%
|0.5 pp
1. All, except 'Net profit', are Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Definitions and formulas of the financial indicators are available on ourwebsite .
2. 'Other activities and eliminations' includes consolidation adjustments, related-party transactions and financial results of the parent company.
Earnings call
In relation to the publication of the 3M 2026 results and Strategic Plan 2026–2029, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.
To join the earnings call online, please register at:
It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here. After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.
All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.
Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:
The First three months 2026 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:
Strategic Plan 2026–2029 will be available for download prior the call at:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
Attachment
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First three months 2026 interim report
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