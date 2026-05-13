Dubai's Parkin Instals Curb, Pole Parking Cameras Across 3 Major Locations

Parkin announced on Wednesday, May 13, it was currently installing over 500 curb and pole cameras across three major locations in Dubai, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

As part of its first phase of the on-street parking camera system, these cameras are being installed in Trade Centre 1, Burj Khalifa, and Al Corniche.

Notably, the curb-side cameras are the first of its kind in the region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Parking lot cameras have also been deployed across controlled parking areas in the emirate, with 200 additional cameras to be installed across several locations.

The systems utilise cutting-edge AI-enabled camera technology to capture vehicle images and automatically read number plates.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.

Parkin expands to 3 more malls in Dubai, adds smart cameras to catch violators Dubai's Parkin introduces parking fees in Damac Hills Parkin to enforce parking guidelines, flag violations at 3 malls, including Dubai Mall