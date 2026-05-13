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Dubai's Parkin Instals Curb, Pole Parking Cameras Across 3 Major Locations

Dubai's Parkin Instals Curb, Pole Parking Cameras Across 3 Major Locations


2026-05-13 02:06:49
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The systems utilise cutting-edge AI-enabled camera technology to capture vehicle images and automatically read number plates
    By: Laraib Anwer

    Parkin announced on Wednesday, May 13, it was currently installing over 500 curb and pole cameras across three major locations in Dubai, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

    As part of its first phase of the on-street parking camera system, these cameras are being installed in Trade Centre 1, Burj Khalifa, and Al Corniche.

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    Notably, the curb-side cameras are the first of its kind in the region.

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    Parking lot cameras have also been deployed across controlled parking areas in the emirate, with 200 additional cameras to be installed across several locations.

    The systems utilise cutting-edge AI-enabled camera technology to capture vehicle images and automatically read number plates.

    More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.

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Khaleej Times

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