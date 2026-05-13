28,732 Licensed Nurses In Qatar Represent More Than 48 Percent Of Country's Healthcare Workforce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud yesterday inaugurated the event marking the International Nurses Day. The event is organised by the Ministry of Public Health to celebrate the nursing staff and to emphasise their essential role in the healthcare sector and in serving the community. He took a tour visiting the distinctive booths of several healthcare institutions in the country.

Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi and Assistant Undersecretary for Healthcare Regulatory Affairs at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Ghanim Ali Al Mannai attended also the event along with a number of leaders from the healthcare sector.

The Ministry of Public Health and healthcare institutions are participating in the celebration of International Nurses Day, which falls today, Tuesday May 12, and represents an occasion to highlight the valuable contribution of nurses in providing healthcare and to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and commitment to improving the health of individuals and communities worldwide.

This year's celebration theme is:“Our Nurses, Our Future... Empowered Nurses Saves Lives”, emphasising the importance of strengthening investment in nursing, improving working conditions, and highlighting the vital role of nursing in global healthcare.

The Ministry of Public Health is undertaking various significant projects and initiatives aimed at bolstering the role of nursing staff in the State of Qatar, which includes establishing regulations and laws that oversee nursing practice to enhance quality. It is also expanding nursing services to enrich the patient experience, fostering better awareness and professional dialogue with nursing staff, formulating policies and procedures concerning their roles, and optimising the efficiency of the licensing and evaluation processes for nurses.

The number of licensed nurses in the State of Qatar has reached 28,732 licensed nurses in Qatar represent more than 48 percent of the country's healthcare workforce.

“Nursing is a fundamental pillar of the healthcare system in the State of Qatar and a key partner in achieving the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Public Health, foremost among them the provision of safe and high-quality healthcare services,” said Head of Registration Section, Department of Healthcare Professions, Ministry of Public Health, Jawaher Al Ali.

She emphasised that the integration of roles among healthcare professionals, especially nursing staff, is what has led to the development seen in the healthcare industry.

Jawaher Al Ali affirmed the Ministry of Public Health's continuous commitment to supporting and empowering nursing competencies, through developing policies and procedures, enhancing the working environment, and adopting qualitative initiatives that keep pace with best global practices. She praised the efforts of nurses who continue to perform their humanitarian mission with sincerity and dedication, contributing day by day to the advancement of the health of Qatari society.

The event organised by the Ministry of Public Health as part of the International Nurses Day celebration featured awareness booths showcasing the importance of nursing within the healthcare sector and highlighting the vital role nursing professionals play in supporting Qatar's healthcare system.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, the Chief Nursing Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Maryam Al Mutawa said:“The Corporation's participation in the celebration of International Nurses Day comes in recognition of the exceptional commitment, humanity, and professionalism demonstrated by nursing and midwifery staff at Hamad Medical Corporation and in the healthcare sector in the State of Qatar.”

She added,“Nursing and midwifery professionals play a vital role in delivering safe, high-quality care and in supporting patients, their families, and the wider community throughout all stages of life. The expertise, dedication, and tireless efforts of nursing and midwifery professionals represent a fundamental pillar in strengthening the healthcare system and improving patient outcomes. Through leadership, innovation, and a continued commitment to excellence, nursing and midwifery professionals contribute to shaping a healthier future for our nation.”

International Nurses Day is observed worldwide on May 12, focusing on determining the future direction future direction of the nursing profession in addressing emerging healthcare needs, while supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, Universal Health Coverage, and Health for All.