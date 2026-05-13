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Equinor ASA: Ex. Dividend Fourth Quarter 2025 Today OSE
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will as from today be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend as detailed below.
Ex. date: 13 May 2026
Dividend amount: 0.39
Announced currency: USD
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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