Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Medanta Hospital In Gurugram, To Undergo A Minor Procedure

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Medanta Hospital In Gurugram, To Undergo A Minor Procedure


2026-05-13 02:00:31
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta, Gurugram, to undergo a minor procedure, say sources cited by ANI.

More details are being awaited

MENAFN13052026007365015876ID1111106826



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search