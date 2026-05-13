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Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Medanta Hospital In Gurugram, To Undergo A Minor Procedure
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta, Gurugram, to undergo a minor procedure, say sources cited by ANI.
More details are being awaited
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