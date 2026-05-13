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Notifications On Transactions Concluded By Managers Of The Companies
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Gintaras Bertašius
Gintaras Bertašius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330
Email:...
Attachment
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2026-05-12 Notifications on transactions concluded by managers
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