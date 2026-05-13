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Notifications On Transactions Concluded By Managers Of The Companies


2026-05-13 01:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).

Gintaras Bertašius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330
Email:...

Attachment

  • 2026-05-12 Notifications on transactions concluded by managers

MENAFN13052026004107003653ID1111106749



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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