Bomb Threat At Jaipur's SMS Hospital Triggers Panic, Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital received a bomb threat on Wednesday, triggering panic among patients, staff, and visitors. Acting swiftly, police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and Civil Defence personnel rushed to the site and launched an extensive search operation across the hospital campus.

Officials said that panic gripped SMS Hospital after the hospital received a bomb threat message demanding Rs 40 crore.

The threatening message was reportedly received at the Abhay Command Centre, warning that the hospital would be blown up if the money was not paid.

Following the alert, police and multiple investigative agencies immediately launched a large-scale security operation at the hospital premises. Teams from the police, fire brigade, and dog squad rushed to the spot, and an intensive search operation is currently underway across the hospital campus. All suspicious objects and areas are being thoroughly checked by security personnel. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat message while maintaining heightened security at the hospital. After a thorough inspection, authorities did not find any suspicious objects.

However, the incident once again exposed the growing challenge posed by repeated hoax threats across the state. Dr Mrinal Joshi, Superintendent, SMS Hospital, Jaipur, said, "A threat to bomb the hospital was received at the Police Control Room. Following this, the police and other teams conducted a search of the hospital premises; however, no suspicious objects were found. The police are investigating the matter."

Rajasthan authorities have remained on heightened alert in recent months due to a series of bomb threats targeting key public institutions and landmarks. Earlier, similar threats were issued against the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the Rajasthan High Court, schools, airports, and court-collectorate complexes.

Although investigations into previous cases did not uncover any explosives, officials continue to treat every threat with utmost seriousness as per standard security protocols. Jaipur has recorded the highest number of bomb threat incidents in the state. Official data showed that over 20 such cases were reported in the capital in 2024, while the number rose to 34 in 2025. Jodhpur recorded the second-highest number of incidents, with 10 cases in 2024 and nine in 2025. Other cities also witnessed a sharp rise in such threats, including Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Alwar, and Sri Ganganagar.

Police sources said Rajasthan has received nearly 40 bomb threat alerts since January this year alone. In comparison, the state recorded around 40 cases in 2024 and 55 cases in 2025.

Investigators noted that schools, airports, and court-collectorate complexes have emerged as the primary targets of these threats. Officials acknowledged that threats sent through emails and social media platforms have created significant technical and cyber-investigation challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Despite multiple investigations, authorities have so far failed to identify or apprehend those responsible for issuing the threats. Most alerts eventually turn out to be hoaxes, but agencies remain compelled to respond to each incident with full-scale security measures to ensure public safety.