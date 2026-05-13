Enercap Partners With Prism Digital For Event And Social Media Marketing At MIITE 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Enercap has announced a collaboration with Prism Digital to boost its visibility at Make it in the Emirates 2026“MIITE” held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, appointing the agency to deliver turnkey social event coverage and performance marketing campaigns throughout the four-day event.

Enercap is a forward-thinking energy storage company on a mission to power the energy transition - and do so without the limitations that have long held back chemical batteries. Operating across domestic, industrial, infrastructure, and microgrid applications, Enercap is guided by a clear vision: a technologically advanced, sustainable planet powered by energy storage that is as reliable as it is responsible.

With a dedicated booth at one of the region's key industry events, Enercap is utilizing Prism Digital's expertise to turn its on-ground activity into real-time digital engagement. The partnership is about capturing the event energy with live content, social, and multi-platform storytelling, and running targeted footfall-focused paid ad campaigns.

Prism Digital is executing a comprehensive event coverage, including live posts, stories, reels, and audience engagement on multiple platforms. The intention is to make sure Enercap's reach extends beyond a brick-and-mortar booth-impacting a larger audience virtually and engaging attendees at every turn of the event.

Simultaneously, the agency is implementing performance marketing tactics to drive booth traffic. These include geo-targeted paid media campaigns, segmentation of audiences, and real-time optimization to drive relevant traffic to MIITE at ADNEC.

The tactic combines social media, digital ads, and live interaction to provide Enercap with both brand awareness and quantifiable results. For content with performance marketing, Prism Digital is delivering event participation on behalf of Enercap by working with the organization to optimize content around the event and performance marketing.

And as events such as MIITE become hybrid in form, this partnership serves as a testament to the emergence of digital amplification with social media coverage, paid advertising, and audience engagement uniting to achieve impact both on-floor and online.