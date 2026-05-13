Russian Agent Sentenced To 15 Years For Plotting To Blow Up Gas Pipeline In Eastern Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Investigators found that, acting on orders from Russian military intelligence known as the GRU the agent planned to plant an improvised explosive device near a key section of gas pipelines supplying heat to the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

The SBU said its officers uncovered the suspect in advance and detained him in November 2025 as he was preparing to place the homemade bomb at the planned attack site.

According to case materials, the operation was carried out by an unemployed resident of Kharkiv recruited by Russia's GRU. He reportedly attracted the attention of Russian intelligence after posting anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the man maintained contact with Russian military intelligence through an intermediary – a militant from armed groups affiliated with the Southern Military District of the aggressor state.

Following instructions from his handler, the agent assembled the explosive device himself using improvised materials.

At the same time, he gathered intelligence on the locations and movements of Ukrainian Defense Forces units in Kharkiv and along routes toward the front line.

During searches, investigators seized a ready-to-use explosive device as well as a smartphone containing evidence of cooperation with Russian operatives.

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Based on evidence gathered by the SBU, the court found the defendant guilty under several articles of Ukraine's Criminal Code, including high treason committed under martial law, illegal manufacture and possession of explosive devices, and preparation of a terrorist act carried out by a group acting in conspiracy.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement officers detained a major in the Security Service of Ukraine accused of passing classified information about Ukrainian operatives to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).